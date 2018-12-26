WCS athletes have key roles as Adk. Rivermen ice hockey team rebuilds

× Expand Photo by Danielle Parker The Adirondack Rivermen ice hockey team members with ties to Warrensburg include (left to right): Daalten DeMarsh, Nick Parker and Tommy Moore. (Not pictured): Will Cormie, Holden LaMountain and Benjamin DiFiore.

WARRENSBURG | Ice hockey is now in its second year as an interscholastic sport at Warrensburg High, and local hockey fans are enthusiastic about the team’s prospects this year — despite the players’ youth.

The Adirondack Rivermen features six teenagers with ties to Warrensburg as well as players hailing from Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, and Hudson Falls.

The team is holding games weekly from now through February. The Rivermen squad is one of 11 teams competing in the Capital District High School Hockey League — Section II Division 1.

Last season, the Rivermen competed in the Section II quarterfinals, losing to eventual Sectional champion Bethlehem. The Rivermen, who went 1-15-1 in 2017-18, lost four seniors to graduation in June.

The 2018-19 squad features four seniors, one junior, 15 sophomores and three either in 9th or 8th grade, coach Mike DiFiore said.

“This season we are young again, and hope to show our maturity after much off-season hockey and training,” he said. “We are now a team with three offensive lines, all of which can compete each game.”

Players with Warrensburg ties are: junior forward Tommy Moore, sophomore forward Nick Parker, 8th grade defender Daalten DeMarsh, sophomore forward Will Cormie, sophomore defender Holden LaMountain, and goalie Benjamin DiFiore.

Tommy Moore and Nick Parker of Warrensburg are considered keys to helping the team’s depth up front.

Daalten DeMarsh, a Warrensburg 8th Grader, is expected to gain valuable experience on defense and contribute to the team’s future success.

In early season competition and in scrimmages, goaltending has been solid so far, coach DeFiore said, and other players are gaining vital skills.

“Playing sound in our zone with the puck by limiting turnovers will help our young team succeed,” he said. “Also, we hope to control the puck in our opponent’s zone to create quality scoring chances.”

DiFiore said that all his players are working hard, developing team chemistry.

“I am confident in our ability to compete every game this season and surprise some teams in the Sectionals,” he said.