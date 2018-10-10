WCS concluding solid field hockey season

× Warrensburg field hockey players advance the ball toward Ichabod Crane’s goal during an early season matchup between the two teams. The Burghers have enjoyed a solid season — likely to be their last as an independent team. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Nearing the end of what is expected to be their last season as an independent team, the Warrensburg Field hockey squad continued their winning ways last week — the Burghers advanced their record to 10-4 overall and 7-3 in the Adirondack-Wasaren League.

As of Oct. 4, the Burghers were No. 2 in the league behind 10-0 Hoosick Falls. Rival squad North Warren, 5-5 in the league, was listed as No. 4. Although the Cougars and Burghers have competed against each other for decades, they are likely to be teammates beginning next season on a merged squad.

On Oct. 5, Warrensburg defeated a talented Corinth team 6-0 by scoring three goals in each of two periods while maintaining a tough defense.

Early in the game, Junior Abigail Ranous scored first on a senior Megan Hughes assist. Senior Mairina Callahan scored only two minutes later on an assist by sophomore Sara Langworthy.

Ranous scored again off a senior Mikayla Rothermel assist with 19:39 left in the first half.

Midway in the second half, Hughes scored, followed by Ranous fewer than two minutes later. Langworthy finished off the game with a score on an assist by Callahan with 2:20 on the clock.

Burgher goalie junior Bella DeAmelia tallied two saves, while Grace Breheny of Corinth fended off six.

One day earlier, the Burghers were upset by Granville, 1-0.

On Oct. 2, Warrensburg defeated North Warren 6-0, although North Warren’s offense was strong, taking a good number of shots-on-goal.

In that game, Ranous scored first, followed by Langworthy on an assist by sophomore Nayana DeAmelia. The third and fourth goals in the first half were scored by Sydney Gerrain on assists by Langworthy and Hughes respectively.

In the second half, Nayana DeAmelia scored with 18:38 left in the game. Callahan scored 10 minutes later. Over the game, Bella DeAmelia turned away 6 attempts- on-goal and for North Warren, Jaclyn Urtz fended off 3.

On Oct. 5, North Warren lost to Hoosick Falls 6-1. In that league game, Cougar Lauren Monroe scored the sole goal in the first half with 27:14 on the clock

As of Oct. 3, Ranous was ranked No. 3 in the area for scoring with 16 goals and 2 assists, and Sydney Gagnon of North Warren was listed No. 8 with 4 goals and 14 assists. Callahan was ranked 10th with six goals and 8 assists, and Langworthy was 12th with six goals and 7 assists.

Burgher goalie Bella DeAmelia was ranked top shutout leader in the region along with Kamdyn Bashant of Queensbury.

Each held opponents to zero for 5 games. DeAmelia boosted that figure to 6 shutouts three days later.

The Burghers were to play their last game of the 2018 regular season against Salem on the Generals’ field at 4:15 Wednesday Oct. 10 — with the Section II tournament on the horizon.

Coach Teresa Colvin said she was quite pleased with her team’s performance in 2018.

“It’s been a great season. The girls have played hard, and they have great team spirit,” she said. “They are having fun and that makes it fun for me."