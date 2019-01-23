WCS wrestlers win Granville Duals

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Burgher wrestler Zach Shambo puts up a fight during a match in the Granville Duals meet, which Warrensburg-Bolton won by defeating five other teams. Shambo, a junior, won three of his five matches in the meet.

GRANVILLE | Warrensburg closed out their regular season Jan. 19 by defeating five other teams to win the Granville Duals tournament.

Warrensburg beat Northern Adirondack by a score of 50-33, defeated AuSable Valley 53-32, crushed LaSalle 78-5, dominated Mechanicville-Stillwater 75-12, then edged out Granville 45-42 in the finals.

Winning all five matches in the duals meet were sophomore Robert Ranous at 99 pounds, freshman Dylan Winchell at 113 pounds, freshman Tanner McKenna at 120 pounds, senior Zack Davis at 138 pounds, senior Chris Wilson at 220 pounds, and junior Jacob Clear at 215 pounds.

Burgher coach Mark Trapasso said that in the last match of the day, Clear had a very competitive battle against one of Granville’s top wrestlers, Jon Hermance, and Clear managed an 8-2 decision to secure the win for the Burghers.

“Jacob wrestled really tough,” Trapasso said.

Wrestling 4-1 for the duals meet was 8th grader Tristen Hitchcock at 182 pounds. Winning three of their five matches were junior Zachary Shambo at 132 pounds, and freshman Aiden Rushia at 195 pounds.

The tournament win was accomplished with four of the Burghers sidelined due to illness or prior injury: 8th grader Landian Templeton at 106 pounds; sophomore Zachary Carpenter at 126 who is 22-6 for 2018-19; sophomore Hunter McKenna (24-1) at 145 pounds; and senior Nolan McNeil (17-1) at 195 pounds.

The finals against Granville featured pins by Burghers Tanner McKenna, Zack Davis and Chris Wilson, as well as Joe Murdick at 170 pounds. Robert Ranous, Dante Corriveau and Dylan Winchell were all credited with forfeits at 99, 113 and 120 pounds respectively.

With the duals meet victory, Warrensburg concluded their regular season with a 26-4 win-loss record. Trapasso said he was pleased with the 2018-19 campaign.

“We weren’t blowing out teams like we did last year, but we won four tournaments and came in second in two others,” he said. “Our athletes worked really hard and the results show it.”

The Burghers compete Saturday Jan. 26 in the New York State Team Tournament, representing Section II Division 2 — then a week later compete in the Section II Class D tournament, where a number of Burgher wrestlers are expected to win their weight classes, Trapasso said.

“Our big goal all year has been to win the Section II Class D team championship, and we have a good chance of achieving it,” he said.