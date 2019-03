× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Willsboro’s Jared Joslyn gets a tie-up against Coby Stuart of Wells in the Section VII/Class D championship game March 2.

PLATTSBURGH | The Wells Indians were able to repeat history March 2, as they scored a 48-47 victory over the Willsboro Warriors in the Section VII/Class D title, just as they did 30 years ago.

Byron Stuart played the roll of hero for the Indians, taking an inbounds pass with 18.6 seconds left in the game, dribbling the ball into the Willsboro end and driving to the basket, being able to lay the ball in with less than six seconds remaining.

Trevor Bigelow was unable to get a response shot off for the Warriors as time expired, giving Wells their first sectional title since 2002.

The Warriors executed their plan of attack very well, forcing an up-tempo style of play and forcing 21 turnovers by the Indians.

They were also able to get Wells into foul trouble, with Coby Stuart fouling out of the game, scoring only two points.

“You have to give Wells all of the credit,” Willsboro coach Jim Spring said after the game. “They went into a 2-3 zone and we had three possessions where we settled for outside shots, which I think helped them get back into the game.”

Willsboro held a 36-25 lead late in the third quarter before Wells went on a 13-0 run to take a 38-36 lead.

Bigelow responded with a pair of threes between a score by Wells, giving the Warriors a 42-40 lead.

Wells took a 46-44 lead into the final minute of play, when Jared Joslyn received a pass from Bigelow and connected on a three-pointer with 18.6 left on the clock for a 47-46 lead, setting up the ensuing heroics by Byron Stuart.

Tre Zimmerman scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half to lead the Indians.

For the Warriors, Bigelow led the way with 20 points and five assists, while Joslyn scored 12, Cody Ahrent seven with eight rebounds, Regan Arnold three, Oliver Lee two and Jared Ball one.