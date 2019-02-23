Westport, Bolton, Keene and Schroon Lake punch tickets to D semifinals

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Westport’s Kaeli Brack and Ella King play defense against Johnsburg as the Eagles scored a 61-35 win in the final home game in Westport varsity history Friday night, advancing the Class D semifinals.

WESTPORT | A strong defensive effort against the MVAC southern division’s leading scorer along with a 15 point, 20 rebound night from center Ella King helped lead the Westport Eagles to a 61-35 victory over the Johnsburg Jaguars in the final home game in school history Friday in the Section VII/Class D quarterfinals.

“This game meant everything as the last Westport home game that is ever going to happen and it feels real good to come away with the win,” said King. “We are just going to keep working hard and keep our noses to the grindstone.”

“We played great team defense tonight helping on (Khaleah) Cleveland and Abbey (Schwoebel) did a great job marking her,” said Rachel Storey, who led all scorers with 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Schwoebel scored 18 points along with her defensive effort against Cleveland.

“We focused on making sure she was not able to get to the basket and I really tried to work hard to get through the screens and the team stepped up defensively,” said Schwoebel.

“She was great on defense tonight,” said coach Hokey McKinley of Schwoebel. “It was important to get this win for everything it meant, but we know we have two more games to reach our goal in Section VII.”

“It was really important we finished out the final home game in Westport history this way,” said senior Kaeli Brack, who scored two point and added six rebounds. “It’s sad to know that was it, but we are not sad because we know what we have more to accomplish.”

Skylar Bisselle added seven points and six steals for the Eagles, while Maggie Ploufe scored two points and Annette Stephens one.

Cleveland finished with 16 points for the Jaguars, finishing her career with 1,104 points, placing her 45th on the Section VII all-time scoring list.

Charlize Bernard added 10 points in the loss.

The top-seeded Eagles advance to play fifth seed Schroon Lake in the Class D semifinals, to be played at AuSable Valley High School at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26.

SOUTHERN EAGLES DEFEAT CROWN POINT

Second seed Bolton jumped out to a 36-17 halftime lead in advancing to the semifinal round with a 55-36 win over the Crown Point Panthers Friday.

Maria Baker had 25 points to lead the Eagles, while Katelyn VanAuken scored 23.

For the Panthers, Shawna McIntosh scored 17 points, while Hannah Palmer added eight, Lilli Peters four, Eleanor Harmon three, Lauren Kimball two and Madison Munson two.

Bolton will face third seed Keene at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Class D semifinals at AVCS.

BEAVERS TOP WARRIORS

Keene got 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals from Alyssa Summo as the third seed Keene advanced with a 42-21 win over Willsboro Friday.

“Tonight was a teamwide defensive effort,” said Keene coach Josh Whitney. “Transition offense was solid with excellent pace and space. Emily Whitney had a great second quarter offensively to leave us in a great place at halftime. Willsboro is an athletic, physical team and came to play. We are happy to get the win.”

Whitney added seven points to the Beavers offense, while Megan Quinn scored six, Amelia Ellis four and Caitlyn Lopez two.

The Warriors were led by seven points from Kaili Bourdeau, while Aliceson Drollette scored four, Olivia Politi three, Jenna Ford two and Samantha Harrison two.

WILDCATS PULL OFF UPSET OVER INDIANS

The fifth seed Schroon Lake outscored fourth seed Wells 27-15 in the opening half as Malena Gereau led the Wildcats to the Class D semifinals with 23 points in a 46-35 win over the Indians Friday.

Anna Maisonville added 15 points, while Justice Kowal scored four, Ava Storman three and Victoria Buell one.

Sierra Mauro scored 13 points for Wells, ending her career with 1,083 points, 52nd on the Section VII all-time girls scoring list.