Westport cruises past Crown Point

WESTPORT | The 11th-ranked New York State Sportswriter’s Association (NYSSWA) Class D Westport girls varsity basketball team avenged their only loss of the season in a big way Thursday, scoring the first 36 points of the game in a 62-6 win over the Crown Point Panthers.

It was the Eagles defense that shined, holding the Panthers without a basket until the 1:10 mark in the second quarter on a putback by Eleanor Harmon, then not allowing a point in the second half until the 7:12 mark of the fourth quarter.

Senior Kaeli Brack was exceptional on the defensive end, containing Crown Point standout Hannah Palmer to 1 point.

Westport coach Hokey McKinley praised the defense, saying the team came out very focused to prove themselves after having lost to the Panthers earlier in the season.

Rachel Storey scored 19 points for the Eagles while Abbey Schwoebel added 16, Skylar Bisselle, 12, Ella King, 7, Brack, 4, Maggie Ploufe, 2, and Cassidy Roy, 2.

Lauren Kimball scored 4 points for the Panthers while Maddie Munson added 2.

COUGARS HOLD OFF INDIANS

The Peru Indians outscored 16th-Ranked (NYSSWA Class B) Northeastern Clinton 25-12 in the second half, but Kya McComb stepped up in the final eight minutes to keep the Cougars unbeaten in CVAC play with a 43-40 win Thursday.

McComb scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter — all the points which were scored by Northeastern Clinton — as the Indians entered the final stanza with a one-point lead thanks to a buzzer-beating three by Kortney McCarthy.

Abby Racine added 11 points in the win while Bryn and Marlie Sample each scored 5, Brinley LaFountain, 2, and Audi Hollister, 1.

Alli Post finished the game with 14 points for the Indians with McCarthy adding 11, Bri Brouseeau, 8, and Kayleigh Jackson, 7.

VIKINGS TAKE CONTROL EARLY

Moriah Vikings outscored Saranac Lake 43-21 in the first half en route to a 51-36 win Thursday.

Madison Olcott led the Vikings with 13 points while fellow 1,000-point scorer McKenzie Sprague added 12, Mackenzie Peters, 7, Noel Williams, 7, Kennady Allen, 6, Gwen Eichen, 4, and Taylor Brassard, 2.

Kelsey Leerett scored 12 points to lead the Red Storm, followed by Mistre Newton’s 8 points, with Maggie Carpenter scoring 3, Kylee Clark, 3, Olivia Bell, 2, Mecalyn Sousa, 2, and Alex LaDue, 2.

WARRIORS TOP EAGLES

Olivia Politi led a balanced scoring attack for Willsboro with 13 points as the Warriors scored a 34-27 win over Chazy Thursday.

Kaili Bourdeau added 6 points in the win, while Malina Lawrence and Margaret Frechette scored 4 points each. Samantha Harrison, Desiree Cassavaugh and Jenna Ford each scored 2 points, with Aliceson Drollette adding 1.

Mackenzie Chapman led the Eagles with 13 points as Olivia Rotella scored 8. Amelia Stevens and Catherine Provost each scored 2.

LIONS DEFEAT BLUE BOMBERS

Elizabethtown-Lewis got 20 points from Analise Burdo in defeating Lake Placid 42-38 Thursday.

Burdo tied for the top scoring performance of the night in Section VII while Brianna Cornwright added 10 points, Sadie Thompson, 6, Bree Hunsdon, 4, and Abby Monty, 2.

Deidra Kellerman led the Blue Bombers with 14 points while Grace Crawford added 12, Dylan Bashaw, 5, Natalie Tavares, 4, and Izzy Armstrong, 3.

KNIGHTS DEFEAT KEENE

Nicole Bullock, of Seton Catholic, tied for the top scoring performance of the night in the MVAC as she scored 20 points in a 47-32 win over the Keene Beavers Thursday.

Haley Murnane added 18 points in the win.

Alyssa Summo led the Beavers with 15 points as Amelia Ellis and Emily Whitney each scored 6. Caitlyn Lopez added 3 points, and Megan Quinn scored 2.

BOBCATS TOP SENTINELS

Emily Peryea, of Northern Adirondack, had a 14 point, 10 rebound performance against the Ticonderoga Sentinels in a 55-34 win Thursday.

Anna Brown and Emily Brooks added 8 points each for the Bobcats while Alexis Belrose scored 7, Grace Thume, 5, and Kira Labarge, 5.

Kaelyn Rice scored 8 points for the Sentinels with Savannah LaCourse adding 6, Kennedy Davis, 5, Saidi St. Andrews, 4, Aubrey Smith, 4, Jade Charboneau, 3, Emily Purkey, 2, and Molly Price, 2.

SARANAC DEFEATS BEEKMANTOWN

The Saranac Chiefs held a 25-13 lead at halftime and pushed ahead to a 56-26 win over the Eagles Thursday.

Payton Couture led the Chiefs with 18 points while Alivia Waldron added 17, Sydney Myers, 10, Elise LePage, 7, Kayla Myers, 3, and Allison Garman, 1.

Anna Drapeau scored 11 points for the Eagles while Jhenna Trombley scored 8, Kiera Regan, 3, Rylee Fesette, 2, and Taylor Nelson, 2.