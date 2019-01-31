Westport defeats Keene in MVAC north play

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Westport’s Blake Liberi drives to the basket between Keene defenders Sebastian Smith and Sam Baldwin as the Eagles defeated the Beavers Wednesday.

KEENE VALLEY | The Westport Eagles jumped out to a 12-4 opening quarter lead as they scored a 59-42 win over the Keene Beavers Wednesday.

Blake Liberi led the Eagles with 20 points in the game, as the team held a 30-17 halftime lead. Will Napper and Hudson Stephens added 13 points while Matthew Pribble scored 6, Kaleb Pettit, 4, and Mckenzie Stephens, 3.

Aidan Lopez led all scorers with 25 points — the most of any player in Section VII Wednesday night — as Sebastian Smith added 11 points and made several nice hustle plays on both sides of the ball.

Kyle Shambo, Shevron Dick and Kaleb Cook each scored 2 points.

WARRIORS TAME PANTHERS

Seniors Cody Ahrent and Trevor Bigelow each scored 14 points, helping to celebrate Willsboro senior night with a 54-30 win over Crown Point Wednesday.

Senior Jon Schier added 7 points while fellow seniors Peyton Ford and Jared Joslyn scored 5 and 4 respectively.

Underclassman Stephen Leibeck scored 5 points, with Regan Arnold scoring 3 and Jared Ball, 2.

Zach Spaulding scored 11 points to lead the Panthers, while Cody Crammond added 7, Noah Spaulding, 3, Reese Celotti, 3, Ross Thomas, 2, Cameron Harrington, 2, and Dylan Sours, 2.

WILDCATS RALLY TO DEFEAT KNIGHTS

Schroon Lake ended their game against Seton Catholic on a 6-0 run to earn a 54-39 win over Seton Catholic Wednesday night in MVAC northern division play.

Ryan Hanneman had 15 points in the win while newly minted 1,000-point scorer Andrew Pelkey and Cian Bresnahan each scored 14 points, Trevor Dick, 5, Collin Bresnahan, 4, and Gabe Gratto, 2.

Foster Ovios had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Catholic while Neil Yang led all scorers with 20 points. Tom Murray added 9 points with Tobiah Osborne scoring 3.

BLUE BOMBERS DOWN ORANGE

Lake Placid Blue Bombers jumped out to a 22-2 halftime lead as they scored a 42-15 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake in MVAC southern division play Wednesday.

Jake Coursen scored 11 points in the win, as the Bombers also received 10 points from Jack Armstrong while Jacob Novick scored 5, Justin Novick, 4, Matt Brandes, 4, Matt White, 4 , Jesse Izzo, 2, and Will Quilla, 2.

WELLS DEFEATS ELCS

Wells pulled away from Elizabethtown-Lewis with a 39-14 second half to score a 74-40 win Wednesday.

Lucas Lucieer was the top scorer in the game with 20 points while Brayden Drew scored 13, Brandon Tromblee, 3, Chris Jones, 2, and Cameron Drake, 2.

BOBCATS DEFEAT INDIANS

CVAC Division II leader Northern Adirondack Bobcats jumped out to a 38-15 halftime lead in scoring a 61-37 win over Peru Wednesday.

Tommy Bergeron scored 14 points to pace a balanced scoring attack for the Bobcats while Doug Roberts scored 12, Reed Lashway, 11, Lucas Smart, 11, Brett Juntunen, 10, Cody Peryea, 2, and Noah Lambert, 1.

Dylan Rickert had 9 points to lead the Indians while Ryley O’Connell scored 6, Tanner Spear, 4, Sean Crowley, 4, Noah Lederman, 3, Andrew Mazzella, 3, Peter Mazzella, 3, Austin Rock, 1, and Jacob Breen, 1.

COUGARS COME BACK AGAINST SENTINELS

Trailing 32-25 at halftime, Northeastern Clinton outscored Ticonderoga Setinels 26-15 in the second half for a 51-47 comeback win.

Bryan Claudio scored 21 points, hitting four shots from behind the arc while Braydon Racine added 10, Alex Gomez, 9, James Molinski, 4, Mason Supernaw, 3, Spencer Trudo, 2, and Thomas Gilbo, 2.

Colton Huestis scored 24 points to lead the Sentinels as Michael DuShane added 13, Bobby Condit, 5, Jack Grinnell, 2, Terrance Benedict, 2, and Ty Schlogl, 1. DuShane added 10 rebounds.

BEEKMANTOWN WINS DEFENSIVE BATTLE

The Beekmantown Eagles were able to hold on throughout the second half to score a 35-32 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Brandon Belrose scored 11 points to lead the Eagles to the win while Jalen Belrose and Parker Kelly scored 7, Andrew Sorrell, 4, Ian-James McCasland, 3, and Nathan Finley, 3.

Mason Douglas had a big night on the boards with 15 rebounds to go with 11 points, while Luis Perez added 6, Evan Snow, 5, Eli Douglas, 5, Carter Matzel, 3, and Matt Pray, 2.

CHIEFS BEAT RED STORM

Saranac connected on nine three-pointers and hit 22 free throws as they scored a 73-44 win over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

Connor Recore had one three-pointer and connected on 10 free throws to lead the Chiefs with 19 points. Joe Webster (10) and Nick Lebeau (6) each connected on a pair of three-pointers with Cogan Johnston hitting five free throws while scoring 7 points.

Brady Hebert added 10 points while Jack Mather added 7, Dane Desserault, 7, Isaac Garman, 6, and Jared Duquette, 1.

For the Red Storm, Zach Churco scored 12 points, while Dylan Stewart scored 10, James Catania, 8, Jacob Shipman, 7, Almin Cirikovic, 3, Carter Gagnon, 2, and Grant Eckardt, 2.