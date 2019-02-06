Westport girls clinch MVAC title

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Westport’s Rachel Storey goes into the lane against Seton Catholic defenders Nicole Bullock, Kathryn Larson and Kennedy Spriggs Tuesday. Storey scored 18 points to go with 15 rebounds and 10 assists as the Eagles clinched a share of the MVAC championship for the second straight year.

PLATTSBURGH | The Westport girls varsity basketball team will end their final season in a familiar fashion to the way it has ended over many of the past 35 years: as league champions.

The 11th ranked Eagles clinched at least a share of the 2019 MVAC northern division and overall title with a 62-36 win over Seton Catholic Tuesday, their second straight year atop the league and final as a program.

A win in one of their final two league games will give them the title outright.

“They had to clamp down on defense tonight because it was a battle the whole night,” said coach Hokey McKinley. “It’s great for the girls to come in and do this. It’s something I do not think was expected of them this year and they should feel really good about it. We are happy with this, but we have bigger goals in sight.”

“It feels great,” said freshman Rachel Storey, who recorded her third triple-double of the season with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. “We just had to stay focused through everything that went on and played our game of basketball.”

“Wow is all I can say,” said sophomore Ella King, who finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds. “It was a tough game. They played their hearts out and we played our hearts out. We were able to play the game we want to play.”

Storey, the lone returning starter from last year’s championship team, said she learned a lot from the seven graduates who laid the groundwork for this two-year run.

“I had great role models last year and great captains,” said Storey. “It has been two very different teams. We have worked hard and have been coached well. We have grown each game and it feels great. This year the girls have caught on really quickly with everything we want to do and it has come together well.”

“Rachel is a very solid player and a great guard for us,” said McKinley.

The Eagles trailed, 19-14, early in the second quarter when Seton Catholic 1,000-point scorer Nicole Bullock, who had 13 points in nine minutes of play, went down with an apparent leg injury and left the gym via ambulance.

Westport also had to overcome adversity, as senior Kaeli Brack was assessed a flagarant-2 in the game, leading to her ejection.

From that point, the Eagles rallied to take a 25-22 lead into the break, outscoring the Knights 37-14 in the second half.

Abbey Schwoebel added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, while Skylar Bisselle scored 9 points and added 4 steals. Maggie Ploufe added 6 points, with Annette Stephens, Cassidy Roy and Brack each scoring 2.

Haley Murnane scored 10 points for the Knights, with Kennedy Spriggs adding 8, Kathryn Larson 3 and Audrie Bilow 2.