Westport golfers win in tiebreaker

× Abe Staats carded a 47 as the Westport Eagles picked up their first league win in three years over Willsboro Wednesday.

WESTPORT | The Westport varsity golf team was able to overcome a forfeit at the No. 6 match, barely.

The Eagles and Willsboro Warriors tied, 3-3, Wednesday, with the Eagles earning their third overall win and first in MVAC league play on a 206-226 tiebreaker.

It was the Eagles first MVAC match win since May 20, 2016.

Westport got wins from Abe Staats (2-and-1) and McKenzie Stephens (5-and-3), both carding a 47, while Magnus Kohler scored a 5-and-4 win.

Willsboro’s Regan Arnold shot a 44 in a 2-up win over Lawrence Lobdell, but the Eagles No. 1 golfer had the medalist round with a 43, tied for the low score of the day in Section VII.

Avery Lee (1-up) also scored a win for the Warriors.

PANTHERS DEFEAT WILDCATS

Crown Point got a Section VII-low round of 43 from Jake LaDeau as they scored a 5-1 win over Schroon Lake Wednesday.

LaDeau scored a 4-and-2 win over Harrison Gereau, while Reese Celotti (4-and-3), Brendan Waldorf (3-and-2), Cam Waldorf (2-and-1) and Gavin Sours (1-up) also scored wins.

Travis Dick had a 2-and-1 win for Schroon Lake.

SENTINELS SCORE WIN OVER EAGLES

Ticonderoga’s Zach Bush and Beekmantown’s Hugo Chavanchankij’s joined two others as the medalists for the day in Section VII, both shooting a 43 as the Sentinels scored a 5-1 win over Beekmantown Wednesday.

Gavin Fleury (52-69), Brett Moore (58-65), Clayton Spaulding (60-67) and Ben Swajger (54-73) also scored wins for the Sentinels.

INDIANS SWEEP RED STORM

Austin Carpenter had a 46 to lead Peru to a 6-0 win over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

Carpenter’s opponent, Zach Churco, fired a 56 for the Red Storm’s low score.

Keegan Smith (50-63), Jacob Bechard (54), Alex Lawliss (53), Matt Latinville (50-65) and Erick Frechette (52-70) also scored wins for the Indians.

CHIEFS DEFEAT COUGARS

Saranac had four golfers fire sub-50 rounds in defeating Northeastern Clinton, 5-1, in a key CVAC match Wednesday.

Nik Hamel carded a 45 in a two-stroke win over Cougar Ben Lloyd, while Ian Zurlo (46-50), Alivia Waldron (45-56) and Gavin Coryea (44-61) also had low rounds for the Chiefs.

Saranac’s Connor Recore scored a one-stroke win over Ben Fredette, while Caleb Trombley scored a 51-58 win for the Cougars.