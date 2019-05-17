Westport wins final home event in golf

× Expand Keith Lobdell Ben Swajger of Ticonderoga was one of three golfers to card a 39 Wednesday, along with Moriah’s Thomas Clarke and Beekmantown’s Hugo Chavanchankij.

WESTPORT | The Westport varsity golf team hosted Willsboro Thursday, scoring a 5-1 win in the final home sporting event in the history of the school.

Lawrence Lobdell fired the low round of 47 for the Eagles, but was unable to defeat Willsboro’s Regan Arnold, as the third-ranked golfer in Section VII carded a 41 in a 2-and-1 victory for the Warriors lone point.

McKenzie Stephens (5-and-4) and Abe Staats (5-and-3) scored wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 matches, while Westport received three victories via forfeit.

PANTHERS DEFEAT WILDCATS

Having secured the MVAC title, Crown Point kept their record unblemished Wednesday with a 4.1-1.5 win over Schroon Lake.

Jake LaDeau was the medalist with a 41 in a 2-and-1 victory over Travis Dick, while Tyler Wranoksy carded a 44 in a 2-up win over Michael Foote and Brendan Waldorf a 3-and-2 win over Corbin Jung.

Harrison Gereau shot the low round for Schroon Lake, a 43, in a 2-and-1 win over Reese Celotti, while Travis Fish and Cam Waldorf tied their match.

For the Wildcats, coach Lyle Hartwell said it was the best his team did all season, with Gereau, Foote (46) and Dick (47) all shooting sub-50 rounds.

“We posted our best scores of the year,” Hartwell said. “Even though we lost, the boys were still excited.”

HORNETS EDGE PATRIOTS

Nolan deGrandpre and Greyson Giroux each carded a low round of 42 for Plattsburgh High, with Giroux halving his match with the 42 shot by Jack Thomas of AuSable Valley Wednesday.

In the end, the Hornets scored a 3.5-2.5 win over the Patriots as deGrandpre won by three strokes over Jeffrey Miller (45), Ethan Kay scored a 60-63 victory over Jasmyne Allen and Sam deGrandpre scored a 53-59 win over Lucas Strack.

For the Patriots, Josh Eaton scored a 52-53 win over Riley Channel, while Connor Bushey scored a 52-62 win over Tyler Boadway.

INDIANS STAY PERFECT

Peru won matches 3-6 in keeping their quest for a CVAC title alive in a 4-2 win over Beekmantown Wednesday.

While the Indians scored the win, the match was highlighted by the performances of Beekmantown’s Hugo Chavanchankij and Dalton Kane, as Chavanchankij carded a 39 in a three stroke win over Austin Carpenter and Kane recorded a 41 in defeating Keegan Smith.

Jacob Bechard (50-54), Alex Lawliss (46-55), Matt Latinville (47-63) and Erick Frechette (57-65) scored the wins for the Indians.

CHIEFS DEFEAT RED STORM

Colin LaMora fired a low round of 42 as Saranac scored a 5-1 match win over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

Alivia Waldron (45-54) and Keegan Brown (46-71) also tallied sub-50 rounds for the Chiefs, while Connor Recore (56-71) and Kyle LaPorte (60-66) also scored wins.

Zach Churco had the lone win for the Red Storm, recording a 46 against Ian Zurlo, who did not finish.

SENTINELS TOP VIKINGS

Thomas Clarke was expected to card a 39 on the Port Henry Golf Course Wednesday, but he was joined by Ticonderoga No. 4 golfer Ben Swajger, who also carded a 39 in a 5-1 Sentinel win over the Vikings.

Clarke and Swajger each won their respective matches, while Gavin Fleury (43-58), Zach Bush (47-56), Mike Fitzgerald (49-56) and Clayton Spaulding (47-66) recorded wins for Ticonderoga.

Bobby Condit added a 46 in losing to Clarke, giving the Sentinels a sub-50 round from all six golfers for the first time in the Section VII season.

COUGARS WIN OUT OVER KNIGHTS

Ben Lloyd carded the low round of 40 as Northeastern Clinton scored a 5-1 win over Seton Catholic Wednesday.

Chase Letourneau (47-53), Jace O’Connor (48-51), Ben Fredette (60-65) and Logan O’Connor (50-65) all scored wins for the Cougars, while Neil Yang scored a 50-56 win for the Knights, with John Glover carding Seton’s low round with a 49.