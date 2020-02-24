What team is the top seed in D boys — Wildcats

× Expand Jill Lobdell Andrew Pelkey, shooting, and Cian Bresnahan, waiting to rebound, have led Schroon Lake to a 17-3 record and the top seed in the Section VII/Class D playoffs.

PLATTSBURGH | The Schroon Lake Wildcats are the top seed heading into the Section VII/Class D playoffs this week, having won the MVAC championship.

The Crown Point Panthers are the two seed, with Willsboro third, Keene fourth, Boquet Valley fifth and Wells sixth.

The Indians will travel to Willsboro in a rematch of the 2019 Class D final; and the Griffins will head over the mountain to Keene for 6 p.m. games Friday, Feb. 28, for the quarterfinal round. Both games are scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

The winner of the Willsboro/Wells game will face Crown Point at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Beekmantown High School, followed by the BVCS/Keene winner taking on Schroon Lake at 7:45 p.m.

The Section VII/Class D final takes place Saturday, March 7, 3:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

1. Schroon Lake Wildcats

The 17-3 Wildcats took losses to Lyme, Saranac and AuSable Valley in the regular season, going 16-0 in the MVAC and currently on a six game win streak.

Andrew Pelkey, the newly crowned king of scoring in Section VII history with 1,704 points, is one of the top scorers in the section again this season. Meanwhile, since the Wildcats played Saranac, no one may be hotter than Cian Bresnahan, who has also been averaging 20 points-plus over the past 10 games.

Collin Bresnahan, Isaiah Pelkey and Oliver Higgens round out the starting five, with Bryant Mieras and Michael Foote playing key minutes off the bench.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Crown Point's Cody Crammond

2. Crown Point Panthers

The Panthers have won five straight since their loss to top seed Schroon Lake, including a 36-33 win over Willsboro to give the 15-5 squad the second seed.

Cody Crammond averages 20 points per game for the Panthers, with Noah Spaulding following at 10.1. Cameron Harrington, (7.1), Dylan Sours (6.1) and Ross Thomas (5.0) all average over five a game.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Willsboro’s Brennon Farney

3. Willsboro Warriors

The 12-8 Warriors come in off a 2-3 record over the last five games of the regular season, with losses to Crown Point, Schroon Lake and AuSable Valley.

Regan Arnold leads the Warriors in scoring with 14.1 per game, while Brennon Farney has picked up his scoring pace over the second half of the season to average 8.6, with Stephen Leibeck averaging 7.1 and Jared Ball 6.1.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Keene's Aidan Lopez

4. Keene Beavers

A team with another pair of dangerous scorers, the Beavers have won four in a row and six of seven to end the season with a 13-7 record.

Sophomore Aidan Lopez averages 25.3 points per game for the Beavers, as Sebastian Smith connects for 16.2. Exchange Student Alp Tas has run the point for the team and averages 6.7 per game.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Boquet Valley's Brayden Drew

5. Boquet Valley Griffins

The 5-14 Griffins come into the playoffs on the wrong side of a six game slide, having faced the Beavers twice this season with similar results.

Blake Liberi (12.4), Brandon Tromblee (11.8) and Brayden Drew (9.9) are the top scorers for the Griffins, with Ethan Graham over five per game. Ryley Mousseau and Noah Jacques also add key minutes in the rotation.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Wells' Pearce O'Rourke

6. Wells Indians

The Defending sectional champions enter the playoffs as the lowest seed in the field of six, as the team was 3-2 to end the season with an overall record of 5-13.

Byron Stuart led the Indians as one of the returning starters from last season.