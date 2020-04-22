Where is spring sports heading?

× Expand File photos The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) will meet next Monday to talk about the future of high school sports and state level championships. NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas said saving a spring regular season was the priority.

TROY | While working in New Mexico, current New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) executive director Robert Zayas had to deal with pushing the 2009 spring state championships back a week due to the Swine Flu epidemic.

“I thought that was a huge deal at the time,” Zayas said. “That was chaos, but now my definition of worse case scenario has been redefined. Things are progressing but not as quickly as we may want them to, and that is the reality of the situation we are dealing with. Every day we have to take it as it comes and that is the challenge more so than anything else I have had to deal with.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced an end to the winter sports championship season throughout the state, with boys hockey and bowling in the championship round while boys and girls basketball were in the regional rounds.

“Everything changed very quickly,” Zayas said about the period of three days where the entire country saw the sports world shut down. “Once the NCAA made their decisions (to cancel winter and spring sports) and the NBA was the first league to close it started to move very fast.

“Even on the day we decided to postpone the winter championships, around noon that day we had one press release ready to go, then the governor spoke and at that point I met with the officers of our organization and that is when I made the challenging decision to postpone and that led to the other events that transpired,” Zayas added.

Looking to the future

Since then, Zayas said the main question from throughout the state has been when and if schools are going to be able to start spring sorts, adding it is contingent upon schools opening.

“(Students) have to be able to attend school,” Zayas said. “We couldn’t allow students to go and participate in an athletic program if the school is closed. Participating in a baseball practice is no different then going to a gym class or a math class. It is part of the school setting and academic day. If the school is closed, then the track is closed and the fields are closed and our students will not be able to participate in activities.”

Zayas said he has heard from people around the state asking if spring sports, mainly played outside, would be able to put in place social distancing practices where indoor activities could not, to which he responded it would still not be possible.

“If you are in baseball practice, you are still running the bases and within six feet of the catcher and at first base,” he said. “You are not practicing social distancing, even at a track practice. For me it is easy to look at and say it is not a question, if you are not in school you are not participating.”

NYSPHSAA plans to meet next Monday, April 27, to discuss where the state will go with its spring programs, and Zayas has asked sections to submit their ideas and thoughts on the matter.

“I am hoping we can get some good feedback from the sections and from the membership so we can understand the feelings of the membership as a whole,” he said. “As optimistic but I am also realistic that if we are going to host any spring state championships there are a lot of things that are going to have to fall into place quickly in order to make that a reality.”

Regular season a priority

If state championships are not able to be held this season, Zayas said the goal of the association will be able to do everything they can to ensure some kind of regular season.

“Our focus at this point in time is on the regular season,” he said.

When asked for a timetable on when a season could be played, Zayas said the tipping point would be July 1.

“I think going into July would be extremely challenging because of coaches contracts and all staff associated with a team or athletic program,” he said.

Takeaways

While high school sports have been sidelined, Zayas said he has seen communities throughout the state rally behind their student-athletes, who have in turn rallied their communities to stay positive.

“I have seen some communities get the older kids involved in doing PSA’s to stay home and stay safe. As difficult and as challenging as this is, I have seen our athletic communities try and promote the good things that our kids are doing at this difficult time,” he said.

The director added there has also been another realization from the pause that many families have seen, including his own.

“It has given us all an opportunity to kind of reset and look at how we are establishing our priorities,” Zayas said. “For those kids who play on multiple teams or play a sport year-round, its a great opportunity for them to look at if the multiple teams are necessary or if it is necessary to travel all across the country in the summer.

It’s drastically different for us as a family and what our dynamic of normalcy was and what we see now in having really slowed down in our lives. I wish it had been under different circumstances, but it has been nice to see the chance we have had to spend more time as a family.”