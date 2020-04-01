Wildcat teammates Pelkey, Bresnahan share MVP of MVAC D-I

× Expand Schroon Lake teammates Andrew Pelkey and Cian Bresnahan were named Co-MVPs of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference Division I.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Section VII all-time leading scorer and a teammate who played key minutes in big late-season wins have shared the Most Valuable Player honor in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference.

Schroon Lake teammates Andrew Pelkey and Cian Bresnahan shared the MVP award for the 2019-20 season, as the duo helped lead the Wildcats to the Class D regional finals before the COVID-19 pandemic put an unfortunate end to one of the best seasons in Schroon Lake history.

Pelkey averaged 25.3 points per game this season, scoring 19 — including the final five points of the game — in the Section VII/Class D finals to win the title. He finished his career with 1,744 points, 48 points past Beekmantown alum Dan Munson for the Section VII boys all-time scoring record. He also passed Schroon Lake alum Shannon Brock, who currently ranks third on the sectional girls scoring list with 1,696 points.

Bresnahan averaged 12.3 points per game, but had a 16.3 scoring average over the last 10 games of the season, scoring 27 against Saranac. Bresnahan was responsible for handling the point guard duties for the Wildcats and used his speed to get into the lane and create for himself and others.

Members of the MVAC Division I all star team include Tom Murray, Foster Ovios, Alex Coupal, Regan Arnold and Brennon Farney. Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail was named coach of the year.

First team

Seton Catholic and Willsboro controlled the first team selections, as the Knights were represented by Tom Murray. Foster Ovios and Alex Coupal, while Regan Arnold and Brennon Farney were named to the first team from Willsboro.

Murray finished out his senior season for the Knights averaging 14.9 per game while leading Seton Catholic with 6.5 assists per game and 3.0 steals. For his career, Murray had 13.0 points per game.

Ovios averaged 14.3 per game for the Knights in his senior year, leading the team with a 9.0 rebound average. Ovios averaged 9.3 boards over his final two season, while averaging 9.5 points for his varsity career.

In his second season on varsity, sophomore Coupal emerged as a scoring threat, averaging 20.4 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.

As a junior, Arnold stole the show in the fourth quarters of both the Section VII/Class D semifinal round against Crown Point and for a large part of the final eight minutes of the sectional finals against Schroon Lake, averaging 13.9 points per game. He has averaged 10.6 per game over his first two varsity seasons.

Farney was a defensive specialist as well as offensive contributor for the Warriors, as the junior was often matched on the opponent’s top scorer while averaging 8.7 points per game.

Second team, honorable mention

Three members of the first-year Boquet Valley Griffin program made the second team all star list, including seniors Brayden Drew and Blake Liberi and junior Brandon Tromblee. Schroon Lake’s Collin Bresnahan was named to the second team, as was Chazy’s Devin Therrian.

Honorable mention awards went to Gabe Huchro of Chazy, Ethan Graham of Boquet Valley, Oliver Higgens of Schroon Lake, Kolbee LaPoint of Seton Catholic and Jared Ball of Willsboro.

Coach, sportsmanship

Schroon Lake’s Lee Silvernail was named the MVAC coach of the year, while the Chazy Eagles were named the sportsmanship award winner.