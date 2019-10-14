Wildcats claims Division III crown, Panthers score big OT win

× Expand Jill Lobdell Cian Bresnahan scored two goals and added two assists as the Wildcats claimed the NSL Division III title with a 5-1 win over Crown Point Oct. 12.

CROWN POINT | It was a tail of two days for the Crown Point Panthers boys varsity soccer team.

On Oct. 11, the Panthers dropped a 5-1 contest against Schroon Lake, giving the Wildcats the Northern Soccer League Division III title.

The following day, the Panthers took Boquet Valley to the limit, going into overtime before Gavin Sours’ header in the opening minute of golden goal play gave the Panthers a 1-0 win over the Griffins.

Wildcats claim crown

Cian Bresnahan had a six-point night with two goals and two assists as the Wildcats earned the Division III crown with a 5-1 win over Crown Point.

Andrew Pelkey added a pair of goals and an assist, while Ethan Fariss added a goal and Marcus Peace an assist. Zeke Koenig made two saves in the win.

For the Panthers, Tommy Dorsett scored the lone goal on a Cameron Waldorf assist, while Dylan Sours made five saves in a game where the Wildcats held a 12-6 shot advantage.

Gavin Sours connects on a head ball for Crown Point at the 1:01 mark of overtime against Boquet Valley Oct. 12, putting the ball into the net for a 1-0 overtime win.

Panthers earn golden win

A Tristan Carey corner kick as the opening minute of golden goal overtime found the head of teammate Gavin Sours, who knocked the ball past BVCS keeper Brandon Tromblee to give Crown Point a 1-0 win 1:01 into the first overtime Oct. 12.

Dylan Sours turned away 14 shots to earn the shutout for the Panthers, while Tromblee made five saves for the Griffins.

Boquet Valley's Matt Pribble goes for a head ball against Willsboro's Regan Arnold and Robby Drollette in the Griffins 2-0 win Oct. 11.

Griffins defeat Warriors

Boquet Valley was coming off a big Division II victory the day before, as Matt Pribble and Blake Liberi scored in the Griffin’s 2-0 win over Willsboro Oct, 11.

Both goals were unassisted, as Tromblee made five saves in the shutout victory, the same number as Willsboro keeper Regan Arnold.

Eagles get past Bobcats

Tied at 1-1, Heath Lucas scored the Chazy game-winner 1:01 after Casper LaBarge had scored the equalizer for Northern Adirondack as the Eagles earned a 4-1 win Oct. 11.

Dale Gonyo, III, and Luke Moser (first varsity) also scored in the second half for the Eagles, while Joey DeOndarza scored in the opening 40 minutes.

Gabe Huchro made five saves for the Eagles, while Tim Stickney made seven for the Bobcats.

Indians, Chiefs play to draw

The first five minutes or last five minutes of a half can be the time when the most goals are scored.

In the case of Peru and Saranac, it was the last five, as Ryan Furnia scored on a Tanner Spear assist in the 36th minute and Nik Hamel scored on a Dominic Harkness assist with only 54 seconds remaining in regulation, as both teams played a scoreless 20 minutes of overtime for a 1-1 draw Oct. 11.

Branden Ashley made six saves for the Chiefs, while Michael McBride had five saves for the Indians.

Lake Placid's Patrick Manning controls the ball against pressure from Plattsburgh High's Ryan Kavanaugh as the Blue Bombers and Hornets played to a 1-1 draw Oct. 11.

Hornets, Blue Bombers draw

Ryan Kavanaugh scored on a Riley Savanstano assist for Plattsburgh High in the first half while Tyler Hinckley scored on a Connor Reid assist early in the second half for Lake Placid, with neither team scoring over the final 44 minutes of play for a 1-1 tie Oct. 11.

John Armstrong made nine saves for the Blue Bombers, while Alex Tuller made six saves for the Hornets.

Zane Moussa of AVCS and Colter Cheney-Seymour of Saranac Lake go up for a ball in the air as the Red Storm scored a 3-1 win over the Patriots Oct. 12.

Red Storm edge Patriots

Bryson Mariano scored in the third, 29th and 63rd minutes as Saranac Lake fended off a strong challenge from AuSable Valley, 3-1, Oct. 12.

Dylan Ammell assisted on the first two Mariano goals, while Reuben Bernstein had the third helper. Zach Churco made five saves in the win.

For the Patriots, Brady Latrell scored on a Wyatt Hackett assist in the 13th minute of play, shortly equalizing the game at 1-1.

Alex Fournier made 11 saves for the Patriots.