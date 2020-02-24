Wildcats lead Class D girls field into playoffs

× Expand Jill Lobdell Malena Gereau and the Schroon Lake Wildcats are the top seed in the Section VII/Class D playoffs.

PLATTSBURGH | The Schroon Lake girls varsity basketball team completed the Wildcat sweep of the MVAC regular season boys and girls basketball titles and earned the top seed in the Section VII/Class D playoffs starting this week.

The Wildcats and second seed Bolton Eagles will receive quarterfinal round byes, with Boquet Valley earning the third seed, followed by Keene, Johnsburg-Minerva and Willsboro.

Quarterfinal games on Feb. 27 will have Willsboro traveling to Boquet Valley in Elizabethtown, while Johnsburg-Minerva will travel to Keene.

The semifinal round will take place Tuesday, March 3 at AuSable Valley Central School with Bolton playing the BVCS/Willsboro winner at 6 p.m. and Schroon Lake playing the Keene/J-M winner at 7:45 p.m.

The Section VII/Class D final will be played Friday, March 6, 4:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

1. Schroon Lake Wildcats

The Wildcats finished the regular season with an 18-2 record, losing to Lyme and Saranac Lake early in the season and currently holding a 12-game winning streak.

1,000-point scorer Malena Gereau led the league and team in scoring, with Kayli Hayden backing her up with a core of players including Dakotah Cutting, Anna Maisonville and Justice Kowal.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Bolton's Maria Baker

2. Bolton Eagles

The 17-2 Bolton Eagles dropped their only games of the season to Schroon Lake and Loudonville Christian and are on a four game win streak, having won nine of their last 10.

The junior duo of Kate Van Auken and Maria Baker both surpassed the 1,000-point mark for their careers this season, as Van Auken ranks 30th on the girls scoring list (1,213) and Baker 46th (1,111). Alysha and Sarah McGarr provide inside presence for the Eagles, while Jane Pfau and Skyler Scott are key to the perimeter defense.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Boquet Valley’s Bree Hunsdon.

3. Boquet Valley Griffins

The 11-9 Griffins have lost four of six heading into the playoff round, dropping their final two against Class C third seed Moriah and Class B fourth seed Beekmantown.

Freshman Abbey Schwoebel, who hit the shot of the season for the Westport squad last season in the D finals against Bolton, led the Griffins with 15.4 points per, followed by junior guard Skylar Bisselle with 8.6. Senior Bree Hunsdon (6.3) and junior Ella King (5.2) anchored the post, with guard help from Analise Burdo, Annette Stephens and Thea Shaw.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Keene's Emily Whitney

4. Keene Beavers

Keene finished with a 12-6 regular season record, going 2-3 in their final five games, a pair of losses to Schroon Lake and another to Boquet Valley.

Alyssa Summo led Keene in scoring, with seniors Caitlin Quinn and Emily Whitney contributing along with sophomore Megan Quinn and freshman Haylie Buysse.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Johnsburg-Minerva's Kate Wimberly

5. Johnsburg-Minerva

Johnsburg-Minerva had an 11-8 record in the MVAC, falling in their head-to-head matchup with Keene.

The first year merged squad was led by Kate Wimberly on offense, with contributions from Molly Deshetsky, Cassie Dunbar, Chelsea Wright, Aileen Stevens, Jennie Allen and Julia Morris.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Willsboro's Kaili Bourdeau

6. Willsboro Warriors

The Warriors finished a game shy of the .500 mark with a 9-10 record.

Kaili Bourdeau and Samantha Harrison played key roles for the Warriors this season, with support from Jenna Ford, Mallory Arnold and Kyla Crowningshield.