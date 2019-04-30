Wildcats open MVAC golf season with win

× Schroon Lake’s Travis Fish scored a win on the final hole of his match Monday for a 1-up victory as part of the Wildcat’s 4-2 win over Westport Monday.

WESTPORT | The Schroon Lake varsity golf team opened the MVAC regular season with a 4-2 win over Westport Monday, avenging a preseason loss to the Eagles.

Harrison Gereau and Travis Dick each scored halves in the No. 2 and No. 3 matches against Abe Staats and McKenzie Stephens, while Michael Foote and Travis Ford each scored 1-up wins and Derrick Loiselle scored a 4-and-3 win at No. 6.

For the Eagles, Lawrence Lobdell shot a career best 42 in a 4-and-2 win over Dawson DeZalia, who shot the Wildcats’ low round with a 52.

RED STORM OPEN WITH WIN

Saranac Lake scored points in the No. 2 through No. 6 matches in scoring a 5-1 win over Moriah in Port Henry Tuesday.

Thomas Clarke shot the low round on the day for the Vikings and in the section with a 38-44 win over Zach Churco, while the Red Storm got wins from Will McClure (43-58), Carson Ryan (53-60), Ryan Gallagher (64-66), Evan Hochwald (51-70) and Noah Jewtraw (58-68).

PERU SWEEPS AUSABLE

Austin Carpenter fired a low round of 40 to lead the Peru Indians to a 6-0 win over AuSable Valley Monday.

Keegan Smith scored the closest win of the match, edging out Jeff Miller of Ausable by a score of 44-45.

Jacob Bechard (42-53), Alex Lawliss (45-60), Erick Frechette (52-66) and Matt Latinville (47-59) completed the sweep.

COUGARS EDGE SENTINELS

Caleb Trombley’s two-stroke win over Zach Bush in the No. 5 match secured a 4-2 win for Northeastern Clinton over Ticonderoga Monday.

Trombley carded a 48 in the win, while Ben Lloyd had the low round for the Cougars in a 45-48 win over Bobby Condit at No. 1.

Chase Letourneau scored a one-stroke, 49-50 win over Gavin Fleury, while Jace O’Connor scored a 49-54 win over Michael Fitzgerald.

Brett Moore (51-52) and Ben Swaiger (52-60) scored wins for the Sentinels.

KNIGHTS DEFEAT HORNETS

John Glover carded a low round of 40 as the Seton Catholic Knights scored a point in every match for a 5.5-0.5 victory over Plattsburgh High Monday.

Foster Ovios scored a 51 in a win, along with victories by Nate Boule (54-55), Tekla Fine-Lease (65-71) and Thomas Deremiah (67-68). Neil Yang halved his match with Ethan Kay as both shot a 58.