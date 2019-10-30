Wildcats rally to advance to Class D final

× Expand Keith Lobdell Schroon Lake’s Collin Bresnahan runs down the ball along with Same Baldwin of Keene in the Section VII/Class D semifinals, won 4-3 by the Wildcats.

SCHROON | Trailing 2-0 and coming off a missed penalty kick from Andrew Pelkey in the 23rd minute, Schroon Lake was looking uphill at Keene in the Section VII/Class D semifinals Oct. 29.

The second seed Wildcats (15-3-0) started their climb, as Isaiah Pelkey scored on a cross from Collin Bresnahan in the 29th, igniting a four goal run by the Wildcats in their 4-3 win over the Beavers.

“I was hoping that someone would be on the far post and I made my cross and Isaiah was there to put it in,” said Bresnahan. “That score was the turning point for us, it picked our energy back up and we played up a level for the rest of the game.”

“I knew I had to get to the post and I knew Collin was going to get past his defender and get the ball on net,” said Isaiah Pelkey. “That has always been my job on offense is to cover the opposite post.”

Pelkey was then credited for the equalizing goal in the 59th minute, when his cross into the box deflected off a head and into the Keene net.

Pelkey then scored his second on a penalty kick in the 70th minute, making amens for the one he missed earlier, giving the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.

“The first time I went up I was thinking to rocket it, which didn’t work out well,” Pelkey said. “My teammates helped to keep me calm on the second shot and take it with confidence. I knew I was going to take it because as captain, I had to step up and take that shot.”

“He had not come close to missing one all season and he has always been impressive on his kicks so there was no second thought,” said coach Lyle Hartwell.

Derrick Loiselle added to the lead in the 71st minute, connecting off a pass from Ethan Fariss.

“Derrick’s goal turns out to be huge on a nice cross from Ethan Fariss, who worked very hard to come back off an injury and played hard,” said Hartwell.

Keene did not let down, as Aidan Lopez, who scored the second goal of the game for the Beavers in the 22nd minute on a Shervon Dick assist, bent a ball into the back post on a corner kick to cut the lead to 4-3 in the 77th, which would end as the final score.

“We came together and lifted each other up,” said Andrew Pelkey after the game. “We knew we needed to match their intensity and we were eventually able to outmatch their intensity. Since day one of practice we have wanted to go to the sectional finals. I think we have a chance and it is going to be a cool experience.”

“Our goal this season had been possession soccer and we played our game today and we were able to pull it out,” added Cian Bresnahan.

Dick scored the opening goal of the game in the 20th minute on a Lopez assist.

Zeke Koenig made seven saves for the Beavers, while Sebastian Smith made nine saves for the Beavers.