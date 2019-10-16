Wildcats score win over Griffins

× Expand Jill Lobdell Isaiah Pelkey had a pair of goals in Schroon Lake’s 5-2 win over Boquet Valley.

SCHROON | The Schroon Lake Wildcats took the inside track for the second seed in the upcoming Class D playoffs with two matches left to play, as they scored a 5-2 win over Boquet Valley Oct. 15.

Cian Bresnahan led the Wildcats with a six-point night, scoring twice while assisting on goals to brother Collin Bresnahan and Isaiah Pelkey.

Pelkey added a second goal on a Collin Bresnahan assist, while Ethan Fariss and Andrew Pelkey had helpers and Zeke Koenig made four saves.

Ethan Graham and Blake Liberi scored one minute apart for the Griffins to cut the Wildcat lead to 3-2 in the second half before Schroon ended the game with a pair of goals. Brandon Tromblee made seven saves in the loss.