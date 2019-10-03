Wildcats score win over Indians

× Expand Jill Lobdell Andrew Pelkey had four goals and an assist in Schroon Lake's 7-0 win over Wells.

SCHROON | Cian Bresnahan got things going early for the Schroon Lake varsity boys soccer team, scoring in the second minute of play as the Wildcats rolled to a 7-0 win over Wells Oct. 2.

Andrew Pelkey finished with a nine-point night, scoring four times while assisting on a Marcus Peace goal. Isaiah Pelkey recorded a pair of assists, while Collin Bresnahan scored a goal and Travis Dick assisted.

Zeke Koenig made four saves to preserve the Wildcat shutout.

Willsboro doubles up Seton

Tied at 2-2, Jared Ball and Jaycob Gough scored second half goals as Willsboro score a 4-2 win over Seton Catholic Oct. 2.

Stephen Leibeck and Hunter King finished with a goal and assist for the Warriors, while Justin Joslyn added an assist and Regan Arnold made 10 saves in net.

Logan Frenya assisted the first Knight goal to Noah Blood before scoring on an Ashton Guay assist. Tom Murray made 13 saves.

Blue Bombers defeat Griffins

Cooper Grady scored three times for Lake Placid with assists from Sebastian Narvaez and Remi Borden as the Blue Bombers scored a 4-1 win over Boquet Valley Oct. 2.

Navraez scored the other Bomber goal, while John Armstrong made one save and John Brownell three in the win.

McKenzie Stephens scored on a Matt Pribble assist for the Griffins, while Brandon Tromblee made three saves.

Eagles respond, defeat Bobcats

After Troy LaBarge scored in the 11th minute off a Lucas Smart assist to give Northern Adirondack a 1-0 lead, the Chazy Eagles offense responded with four straight to keep their unbeaten season going with a 4-1 win Oct. 2.

Heath Lucas assisted Riley Hansen on the equalizer in the 12th and later Joey DeOndarza in the 35th, while Patrick Dwyer scored the eventual game-winner on a Luke Moser assist in the 31st minute before Hansen assisted Dale Gonyo, Jr., in the 39th.

Gabe Huchro made four saves for the Eagles, while Tim Stickney had seven for the Bobcats.

Hornets shutout Patriots

Ryan Kavanaugh recorded a hat trick and Riley Channell added a pair of goals as Plattsburgh High scored a 7-0 win over AuSable Valley Oct. 2.

Kavanaugh also recorded an assist, while Cody Garrow had a goal and assist. Alex Tuller added a goal to go with five saves in net, while Alex Fournier had five saves and Aidan Tallman had 13 saves for AuSable Valley.

Indians draw with Red Storm

Michael McBride made seven saves for Peru, while Zach Churco had nine for Saranac Lake in a scoreless draw between the Indians and Red Storm Oct. 2.