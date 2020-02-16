Wildcats sweep MVAC hoops titles

SCHROON | The Schroon Lake varsity boys and girls basketball teams have claimed the MVAC overall league championships in both sports.

“As the athletic director. It is exciting for both our varsity teams to have the success that we have had,” said Schroon Lake AD and boys varsity coach Lee Silvernail. “The girls have been playing some great basketball and they have motivated us to keep pace with them. I look forward to watching the girls navigate through sectionals as the number 1 seed.”

“I’m really excited,” said girls coach Katie Jenks, who was on the last MVAC championship girls team. “They worked so hard.”

Silvernail also talked about the hard work his team had put in to win the title, as both will be the top seed in the Section VII/Class D playoffs next week.

“These guys have worked hard and happy for the team to have clinched the division title but it is only a small step in the right direction,” he said. “The number one seed is nice and puts a target on our back. In the end it is only a number and every team that is entering sectionals is going to be a challenge. We will have to find some ways to stay sharp with the longer then usual lay-off before our first sectional game.”

Oliver Higgens, pictured in Schroon Lake's win over Crown Point earlier this season, and his fellow Wildcats have clinched the MVAC regular season overall championship.

Boys clinch in league finale

The Wildcats scored a 62-34 win over Willsboro Feb. 15, completing their MVAC regular season with an undefeated record and an overall record of 16-3 with a non-league contest against Beekmantown remaining.

Andrew Pelkey scored 28 in the game, putting his career point total at 1,674, 22 points behind Beekmantown’s Dan Munson for the Section VII all-time scoring record with one regular season game remaining against the team Munson played for — the Eagles — Feb. 21.

Cian Bresnahan added 20 points in the win, while Collin Bresnahan added eight, Oliver Higgens four and Bryant Mieras two.

Jared Ball led the Warriors with 15 points, while Stephen Leibeck added seven, Hunter King five, Nick Reithel three, Regan Arnold two and Everett Cassavaugh two.

Justice Kowal, pictured against Boquet Valley, and the Schroon Lake girls basketball team completed the Wildcat sweep of the MVAC basketball titles for the 2019-20 season with a win over Willsboro Feb. 15.

Girls clinch, two games remaining

Also Saturday, the Wildcat girls scored a 60-18 win over the Warriors, as Dakotah Cutting led the Wildcats with 13 points, followed by Kayli Hayden with 11, Saige Shaughnessy eight, Anna Maisonville eight, Malena Gereau seven, Brittany Mieras six, Allison Baker four and Ava Storman three.

Isabella Harrison scored 12 to lead Willsboro, as Samantha Harrison scored three, Kyla Crowningshield two and Sierra Bronson one.

The Wildcats (16-2) finish their season with a game at Johnsburg-Minerva before hosting Saranac Lake Feb. 21. ■