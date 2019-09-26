Willsboro’s Ford, the state’s leading scorer, earns big honor

× Expand Keith Lobdell Willsboro’s Jenna Ford currently leads New York State girls soccer players in goals and points, and ranks in the top 50 nationally in both categories as a sophomore.

WILLSBORO | Warrior sophomore Jenna Ford has been making headlines over her first two seasons as a member of the Willsboro varsity girls soccer team.

Ford currently leads all of New York State in goals (24) and points (53). Her five assists are tied for 26th in the state.

For the week of Sept. 9-15, MaxPreps and the United Soccer Coaches named Ford the New York State girls soccer Player of the Week.

“I was shocked and didn’t even know such a thing existed,” said Ford.

Over that week, Ford scored 11 goals as the Warriors went 2-1-0 with wins against Indian Lake/Long Lake and Crown Point, while falling to Division III leader Keene.

“We found out about the award on the way home from our game (Sept. 25),” said coach and father Chris Ford. “Obviously, I am very proud of her. She is a player who we will get home from a weekend of games and she will head straight to the back yard. I’ll say you’ve been playing all weekend and she’ll respond that there are things she needs to work on. She is always juggling and hitting the ball off the garage wall.”

“We are all extremely proud of Jenna for achieving the NYS Player of the Week Award,” said Willsboro AD Michael Douglas. “This award specifically recognizes her amazing success over the past week, but the amount of time she has put into her game is what makes an award like this possible. Her countless hours of hard work, determination, and desire to get better has certainly paid off. She carries herself the right way on and off the field and serves as a great role model for our entire school body. She is what being a Warrior is all about.”

This past week has been equally impressive, as Ford has recorded five goals and five assists in wins against Wells and Schroon Lake. The Warriors finish the week with a home game against Indian Lake/Long Lake Friday, Sept. 27.

Last season, Ford had 31 goals and 66 points, both ranking in the top 115 nationally as a freshman.

Last season, as a freshman, Ford was not only the leading scorer in Section VII, with 31 goals and four assists for 66 points, she was one of the top scorers in the country, tying for 75th in goals among schools reporting to MaxPreps and 115th in points.

This year, she currently ranks 43rd nationally in points and 37th in goals scored.

Despite the personal accolades, Ford said she is supported by a strong team which has shown strides forward in the 2019 season.

“It’s also a team accomplishment because without my teammates I wouldn’t have the opportunities,” said Ford. “We’ve all worked hard this year and even though they don’t get the stats, they deserve recognition too.”