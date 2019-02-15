Willsboro earns win over Orange

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Kaili Bourdeau scored 16 points in the Willsboro Warriors’ win over Indian Lake/Long Lake Thursday.

WILLSBORO | The Willsboro varsity girls basketball team jumped out to a 23-7 halftime lead Thursday as they scored a 46-16 win over the Indian Lake/Long Lake Orange on senior night for the Warriors.

Kaili Bourdeau scored 16 points in the win, while Olivia Politi added 9, Aliceson Drollette 8, Desiree Cassavaugh 7 and Samantha Harrison 2.

WILDCATS TOP MOUNTAINEERS

Schroon Lake took a 24-9 lead into halftime against Minerva/Newcomb Thursday, scoring a 50-28 win in the penultimate game for the Mountaineer basketball program.

Malena Gereau scored 22 points to pace the Wildcats, while Justice Kowal scored 15. Kate Wimberly scored 18 points for the Mountaineers.

WELLS SWEEPS PANTHERS

Sierra Mauro scored 17 points as the Wells girls helped to complete a sweep of Crown Point in a 40-31 win Thursday.

Shawn McIntosh had 14 points for the Panthers, while Hannah Palmer added 11.

INDIANS BEST KNIGHTS

Peru got a 21-6 advantage in the first half on their way to a 54-12 win over Seton Catholic Thursday, with Ally Post scoring 19 points in the win.

Kelly Sarbou added 8 points in the victory, while Emily Beattie and Kayleigh Jackson each scored 6.

Haley Murnane and Kathryn Larson both scored 4 points for the Knights.

BOLTON SECURES MVAC SOUTH

The Bolton girls varsity basketball team finished their season as MVAC southern division champions with a 45-29 win over northern division foe Keene Thursday with Maria Baker scoring 19 points in the win.

Megan Quinn and Alyssa Summo each scored 8 points for the Beavers, while Emily Whitney added 6 and Caitlyn Lopez 4.

RED STORM RALLY

Trailing by five at halftime, Saranac Lake outscored Ticonderoga 17-7 in the second half for a 29-24 win Thursday.

Mistre Newton scored 12 points to lead the Red Storm, while Olivia Bell and Nora Glover each scored 5.

Saidi St. Andrews had 10 points to lead the Sentinels, who also received 5 points from Emily Purkey and 4 from Kaelyn Rice.