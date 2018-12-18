Willsboro, ELCS score MVAC wins

× Willsboro’s Jared Joslyn throws a pass into Ben Jackson as Schroon Lake’s Gabe Gratto defends in their MVAC northern division contest Monday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

WILLSBORO | The Warriors varsity basketball team outscored Schroon Lake 27-19 in the opening half and were able to hold the lead throughout for a 66-55 win over the Wildcats Monday.

Trevor Bigelow scored 19 points to lead the Warriors, with Cody Ahrent adding 18, Regan Arnold, 10, Jared Ball, 9, Jared Joslyn, 6 and Stephen Leibeck, 4. Andrew Pelkey had 25 points for the Wildcats while Cian Bresnahan, Gabe Gratto and Travis Dick scored 4 points each.

× Elizabethtown-Lewis’ Brayden Drew drives to the basket against Johnsburg Monday night. Photo by Jill Lobdell

In Elizabethtown, Lions newcomer Lucas Luiceer had an excellent debut, scoring 19 points to lead the Lions past Johnsburg 51-35 in MVAC southern division play. Brayden Drew and Chris Jones added 8 points, while Ethan Graham added 7 and Cameron Drake, 3. Connor Cavanaugh and Anthony Galle both had 7 points for the Jaguars.

Moriah doubled up Northeastern Clinton 48-24 in the first half en route to a 77-40 win as Jerin Sargent scored 18 points, Jeff Strieble, 15, Owen Fleury, 14, Maddox Blaise, 10, Mike Rollins, 4, Scott Rice, 2, and Cody Petro, 2. Bryan Claudio had 14 points for Northeastern Clinton, with Benjamin Collins adding 7, Thomas Gilbo, 5, Spencer Trudo, 5, Mason Supernaw, 4, Braydon Racine, 3, and James Molinski, 2.