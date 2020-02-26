Willsboro girls end bowling season with win

× Expand Jill Lobdell Emily Mitchell had a 454 series to lead Willsboro over Saranac in the CVAC girls bowling finale Tuesday.

WILLSBORO | The Willsboro varsity girls bowling team completed the CVAC bowling regular season with a 4-0 Willsborough Lanes sweep over Saranac Tuesday, as teams now prepare for the Section VII tournament Saturday.

Emily Mitchell had the high game and series of the day with a 179 for 10 frames and 454 series, while Jade Phinney had a 134 game as part of a 359 triple.

For the Chiefs, Chelsea Ashline had a 285 series, while Gabby Weir had a 104 high game and 282 triple.