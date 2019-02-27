Willsboro, Wells to make up Class D final

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Oliver Lee of Willsboro drives into the lane against Bolton in the Class D semifinal round Wednesday.

CLINTONVILLE | The second seed Willsboro Warriors and top seed Wells Indians were both able to pull away from their opponents in the middle of their Section VII/Class D semifinal games Wednesday, as Willsboro scored a 55-37 win over sixth seed Bolton and Wells a 58-47 win over forth seed Schroon Lake.

The Warriors and Indians will meet for the Section VII/Class D title Saturday, March 2, 4:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

WARRIORS BALANCE TOO MUCH FOR EAGLES

The Warriors got double-digit scoring from three players along with big moments off the bench in their 55-37 win over Bolton Tuesday, as Cody Ahrent scored 13 points, Jon Schier 11 and Trevor Bigelow 11 with six steals.

We worked pretty good with the post players and were able to get the ball into the short corner,” said Bigelow. “We had different players step up at different times. Stephen Leibeck was big in the first half and Regan Arnold hit a couple big three’s in the fourth. Everyone contributed in some way.”

Arnold scored eight points, including six to start the fourth quarter, helping push a nine-point lead to a 45-30 advantage. Leibeck added four points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

“It was good to come in and help the team and give us a boost,” said Arnold.

Jared Joslyn added four points and a trio of assists.

“It is always good to come out and have all 10 of us contribute tonight,” he said. “It’s a great team win and always a really fun way to play, too, when all of us are playing good basketball.”

“That has been the way to be successful all year for us,” coach Jim Spring said. “You can’t overlook the good minutes from Stephen in second and Regan in the fourth.”

Peyton Ford and Jared Ball each scored two points.

The Warriors will prepare for their title game against Wells, and will focus on fine tuning what they need to do in order to be successful.

“We want to attack and keep the pace up-tempo,” said Spring.

“We are going to work hard and make team adjust to us,” said Bigelow.

“I’ve never played in the Field House for a championship so it is going to be fun,” said Arnold.

For Bolton, Kevin Neacy scored 13 points and added six rebounds, while Craig Wholey added 12 points and Richard Brauser scored 10 points while grabbing six rebounds.

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Cian Bresnahan of Schroon Lake rises for a shot against a trio of Wells defenders in the Class D semifinal round Wednesday.

INDIANS PULL AWAY IN SECOND HALF

Tied 26-26 at halftime, the Indians pulled away in the second half with a 9-2 run to start the third quarter as Tre Zimmerman and Coby Stuart worked the two-man game to perfection.

The Indians outscored the Wildcats, 15-6, in the third, leading to the 58-47 win.

Stuart finished with 25 points and nine assists in the win, while Zimmerman had 15 points and Shane Kennedy added eight points and 15 rebounds.

“I am not one to comment on a single player, but Coby Stuart played a heck of a game, he made his free throws and we tried to double him at times and he always found the right pass and that was the difference in the second half — we really had no answer for him,” said Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail.

“We could not get out and run as much as we could in the first half and we struggled with their zone defense, which is something we have had a problem with all year,” he added.

Andrew Pelkey scored 19 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals in the final game of his junior season, ranking 41st on the Section VII all-time scoring list with 1,178 points.

Ryan Haneman and Cian Bresnahan each scored eight points, while Colin Bresnahan had seven points and four assists. Marcus Peace added five points.