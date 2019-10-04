Willsboro wins on, off field

× Expand Picasa The Willsboro varsity girls soccer team raised $260 for the FitzPatrick Cancer Center at their Oct. 3 game against Crown Point.

WILLSBORO | The Warrior varsity girls soccer team scored a 6-0 win over Crown Point Oct. 3, but also scored a win off the field as they hosted a Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser during the contest.

Coach Chris Ford said the team was able to raise $260 for the FitzPatrick Cancer Center as part of the game.

In the game, Jenna Ford connected on five goals, while assisting on the sixth to Samantha Harrison. Kyla Crowningshield, Arianna Frenier, Angelina Vasquez and Lexi Nolette also tallied assists, while Abigail Bruno collected four saves in the shutout win.

Eleanor Harmon made 16 saves for the Panthers.

Wildcats shutout Orange

Malena Gereau scored two second half goals, one assisted by Madison Anauo, while Kayli Hayden also scored in Schroon Lake’s 3-0 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake Oct. 3.

Emma Haneman made nine saves for the Wildcats to preserve the shutout.

Murnane leads Knights past Sentinels

Haley Murnane scored in the sixth and 11th minutes on assists from Avery Turner and Ashton Turner in a 2-0 win over Ticonderoga Oct. 3.

Kennedy Spriggs made 10 saves in the clean sheet performance, while Lizzie Rich made 16 saves for the Sentinels.

Bobcats edge Bombers

Alexis Belrose scored on an Emily Brooks assist in the 61st minute as Northern Adirondack scored a 1-0 win over Lake Placid Oct. 3.

Aiden Lambert made eight saves for the Bobcats in the shutout, while Lea O’Brien had 12 saves for the Blue Bombers.

Chazy wins another

The Eagles won their sixth game in seven and third in a row as Celine Juneau scored in the 14th (Olivia McLennan assist) and 27th (Emma Smith) minutes for a 2-1 win over Moriah Oct. 3.

Olivia Rotella made eight saves in the win.

Mikenna Valentine scored on a Reagan Garrison assist in the 14th minute for the Vikings, while Samantha Hayes made nine saves.

Chiefs win Rte. 3 showdown

Syndey Myers filled the roll of set-up player Oct. 3, assisting Lilly Gadway and Aislyn Liberty on goals as Saranac scored a 2-0 win over Saranac Lake.

Payton Couture was good on all five shots attempted on goal by the Red Storm in posting the clean sheet, while Mecalyn Sousa made 21 saves for the Storm.

Cougars shut out Hornets

Audi Hollister and Marlie Sample recorded goals for Northeastern Clinton as the Cougars notched a 2-0 victory over Plattsburgh High Oct. 3.

Brinley LaFountain added an assist for the Cougars, while Abby Racine made three saves in support of her defenders.

Mackenzie Lawfer made eight saves for the Hornets.