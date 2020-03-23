Winter sports officially ended in NY

× Expand The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has canceled the remainder of the winter sports state championships and playoffs for the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLATTSBURGH | It’s the decision no one wanted to make or see made, but the one that had to be.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association officially canceled the remainder of the winter sports season, meaning a premature end to the boys hockey; boys and girls bowling; and boys and girls basketball seasons.

“It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”

“Robert and the committee had to make a very tough decision, that is for sure,” said Section VII executive director Matthew Walentuk. “It’s disappointing but with what we are faced with, we couldn’t move on.”

The cancellation meant the end of the season for the Section VII girls and boys bowling teams, which included team champions Beekmantown — who swept the sectional bowling titles ­­— along with composite bowlers.

It also brought an end to the season’s of Section VII/Class B basketball champions Northeastern Clinton (girls) and Saranac (boys), along with Section VII/Class D champions Bolton (girls) and Schroon Lake (boys).

In Section II, the North Warren (Class D) and Lake George (Class C) boys basketball teams were also alive in state regional play, with the Cougars and Wildcats scheduled to play for a trip to the final four.

“I am very proud of them,” said Saranac boys basketball coach Mike Recore. “They have worked extremely hard and put in a lot of time and effort. We had a strong season beating some quality teams and our four losses were all against good opponents. Beating Mekeel (Christian) was a highlight and something that gave the team that boost of we can beat anyone, but watching them win the sectional title, which was their first big goal for the season, was the highlight of the season for me.”

“Knowing where it looked like this was going, I was mentally prepared for this,” said Schroon Lake boys basketball coach Lee Silvernail. “I do like that they are working on a way to recognize all the teams who are still alive, there was a lot of hard work that went in over the past four years. They had a great season, but what they didn’t have was the chance to prove what they were capable of at the state level, and that hurts.”