Winter weather brings another day of postponements to Section VII schedule

× Elizabethtown-Lewis will host its final senior night Thursday with boys and girls varsity teams playing against Chazy. The games were postponed from today due to the winter storm that wiped out a vast majority of Section VII athletic contests over the past two days. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | For the second day, the vast majority of the Section VII sports schedule has been wiped away due to winter weather, affecting a pair of era-ending home games.

The final senior night in Westport, which will also be a Nostalgia Night at the school to celebrate the final regular season home game in Eagle history, was postponed Tuesday and will now take place Friday, Feb. 15.

Elizabethtown-Lewis was set to hold its boys and girls senior night and final home games in Lions’ history Wednesday night against Chazy, which are now scheduled to be played Thursday, Feb. 14.

Currently, the lone glimmers of hope on Wednesday’s schedule include Minerva/Newcomb at Wells girls basketball, while Schroon Lake is also still scheduled to host Fort Edward this evening in a nonleague contest between Section VII and Section II.

To keep updated on Section VII sports schedules, visit section7athletics.org.

CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS

• Moriah at AuSable Valley girls basketball (postponed)

• Saranac at Beekmantown boys hockey (postponed)

• Moriah at Ticonderoga boys basketball (postponed)

• Northeastern Clinton at Saranac boys basketball (rescheduled to Feb. 15)

• Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High girls basketball (postponed)

• Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown boys basketball (postponed)

• Seton Catholic at Peru girls basketball (postponed)

• AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack boys basketball (postponed)

• Chazy at Elizabethtown-Lewis boys and girls basketball (postponed)

• Westport at Keene girls basketball (postponed)

• Willsboro at Crown Point girls basketball (postponed)

• Wells at Minerva/Newcomb boys basketball (postponed)