Winter weather wreaks havoc on sports schedule, again

The numerous winter storms in the North Country have led to four weeks within the Section VII winter sports season where multiple games have been canceled or postponed.

ELIZABETHTOWN | It has been one of those winters.

For the fourth week, Section VII is looking at the possibility of a week where multiple days will be wiped out due to bad weather, making scheduling tight at the end of the regular season.

“I don’t recall a year where we’ve exhausted all emergency closure days prior to the end of the winter sports season,” Saranac Athletic Director Brent Denis said. “As athletic directors, we have tremendous respect and understanding for the uniqueness of each school and the challenges we face. As a result, we’ve had to move things around a bit but thus far, the overall schedule seems to be intact.”

Denis said numerous postponements, like those he has seen this winter, are usually reserved for spring sports.

“Spring sports generally challenge us the most due to unpredictable weather and a shortened season,” he said.

In Westport, Athletic Director Tom Smith said senior night games, scheduled for today, have been moved to Friday. He added that if the girls regular season finale against Keene — already moved because of bad weather — is not able to be played Wednesday, they may have to look to have the game on Saturday, one day before the sectional seeding meeting.

Below is a list of Tuesday, Feb. 12, postponements from the Section VII website, with makeup dates listed if given. The list will be updated throughout the day:

• Saranac Lake at Westport girls basketball (rescheduled to Feb. 15)

• Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High girls basketball (rescheduled to Feb. 13)

• Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley girls basketball (rescheduled to Feb. 16)

• Peru at Saranac wrestling (rescheduled to Feb. 14)

• Saranac at Northeastern Clinton girls basketball (rescheduled to Feb. 15)

• Elizabethtown-Lewis at Indian Lake/Long Lake boys basketball (cancelled)

• Saranac at Plattsburgh High boys hockey (postponed)

• Crown Point at Keene boys basketball (postponed)

• Ticonderoga at Moriah girls basketball (rescheduled to Feb. 18)

• Chazy at Schroon Lake boys basketball (postponed)

• Willsboro at Seton Catholic boys basketball (postponed)

• Section VII alpine ski championships (postponed)