With balanced shooting, WCS girls advance their unbeaten record

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Mattie Castro, Kaylee Olden, Sara Langworthy, Hope Boland, Abigail Ranous, (row 2): Aubrey Ranous, Dianne Curtis, Tenisha Tyrell, Danielle Baker, Megan Hughes and coach Scott Smith.

WARRENSBURG | Maintaining a fast game pace and distributing the ball well, the Warrensburg Girls basketball team has won their first eight games of the 2018-19 season.

The Burghers have executed a balanced offensive attack as well as a tough defense, coach Scott Smith said after the team won a 59-43 victory Dec. 18 over Fort Ann.

“Each night we play, a different kid steps up and shoots well if one of our top scorers has an ‘off’ night,” he said. “Our depth this year is one of our strong points.”

Prior to the Fort Ann game, Warrensburg defeated Argyle 58-26, North Warren 67-52, Corinth 67-21, Granville 76-40, Galway 62-16, Mayfield 47-39 and Saratoga Catholic 72-32.

Smith said his players are pushing the tempo of their game by running the floor with speed — maintaining pressure on opponents.

The key to the team’s offense, he said, is good ball distribution.

“I love how unselfish our players are,” Smith said. “They look for the open players — if a teammate has a better shot, they make that pass.”

The result, he said, is that his team is averaging 62 points per game so far this year. Another key to the string of victories has been limiting turnovers, Smith continued.

“Hope Boland is really steady with the ball, and Abigail Ranous and Sara Langworthy are doing a great job working with Hope bringing the ball up the court,” he said.

In the Fort Ann game, Abigail Ranous had 19 points and shot two three-pointers. Her sister Aubrey scored 6 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and provided 3 assists. Sara Langworthy scored 18 points and shot two three-pointers. Megan Hughes scored 6 points, and Dianne Curtis scored 4. Mattie Castro and Danielle Baker each scored 2 points. Boland, who routinely scores in double figures, also hit one two-pointer as well as executing 4 assists.

Amanda Godfrey lead Fort Ann with 18 points.

After a non-league game Dec. 20 against Hudson Falls, a contest with Salem Dec. 22 and another league showdown with North Warren Dec. 27, the Burghers are to face Whitehall Jan. 4, Smith said.

“We have big-time challenges ahead of us,” he said. “But our team unity is great, and overall, the vibe is very good.”