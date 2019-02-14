With clear skies, sports get back on track

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Brandon Tromblee boxes out earlier this season for Elizabethtown-Lewis. The Lions will host their final varsity home games against Chazy tonight starting at 5 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN | After two days of closings and cancellations, the Section VII high school sports scene gets back into full swing today, highlighted by the end of an era in Elizabethtown.

The Lions of Elizabethtown-Lewis will host Chazy tonight, with the boys varsity game starting at 5 p.m. and the girls varsity game to follow. It will be the final home game for the program that has generated six sectional championships and seven 1,000-point scorers.

“We will be doing a short ceremony before the game honoring the last Lions seniors, and between games we will take a full program photo,” ELCS Athletic Director Paul Buehler said. “The kids are hopeful for the future but there is a bit of emotion as we see the sun set on ELCS.”

The second day of the Section VII Nordic championships will take place at Mt. VanHovenberg today, starting at 3:45 p.m. with the pursuit races.

In CVAC wrestling, the league title will be on the line tonight as Peru will travel to Saranac for a start anticipated for 7 p.m.

With Peru having already won the Section VII title, the match will feature 11 state qualifiers and 17 wrestlers who competed for sectional titles last Saturday.

The rivalry between Ticonderoga and Moriah will be renewed again tonight, as the Sentinels will host the Vikings for a 5:30 p.m. JV start, with varsity to follow.

The Plattsburgh High Hornets also have the chance to claim the outright CVAC championship this evening as they play host to Saranac, with a 5:30 p.m. JV start and varsity to follow.

For a full list of Section VII scheduled games, visit section7athletics.org.