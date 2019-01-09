Women fall on late goal to Trinity

× Expand Photo provided by Castleton University With the clock ticking below three minutes to play, Castelton’s Caelin Flaherty found Sierra Lee coming down the right wing in transition for the Bantams.

RUTLAND | The Castleton University women’s hockey team opened the 2019 portion of its schedule with a narrow loss last week, falling against Trinity (Connecticut) in a non-conference tilt at Spartan Arena by a final score of 1-0.

A late third period goal proved to be the difference, as the Bantams (3-4) netted the game’s only score with less than three minutes to play to knock off the home Spartans (4-7-2). Trinity outshot Castleton 30-9 in the contest as the shorthanded Spartans dressed just 12 skaters in their first contest of the new year.

Alexis Kalm stopped 29 of the 30 shots she faced for Castleton in net, shouldering the loss in a strong effort. Kai-Lilly Karpman handled each of the nine shots she was tasked with for her third win of the season between the pipes. Aimee Briand had four shots on goal for the Spartans, while Courtney Gauthier added three shots for Castleton.

After a scoreless opening frame in which Trinity held a 10-4 edge in shots on goal, the two sides came out for the second frame knotted up at 0-0. Castleton took an early penalty, but the Bantams were unable to capitalize on the advantage. Castleton earned a power-play chance of its own in the middle of the frame, but Trinity killed it with ease to keep the game scoreless.

Coming out of the second intermission still scoreless, the Spartans finished killing 50 seconds of a penalty that carried over before going on the power play following a Trinity trip. Castleton was unable to find the twine on the man-advantage, however, as the game went scoreless into the waning minutes.

With the clock ticking below three minutes to play, Caelin Flaherty found Sierra Lee coming down the right wing in transition for the Bantams. Lee pulled the trigger on a wrist shot from the top of the circle, freezing Kalm and beating the Spartan netminder glove-side for the 1-0 edge. The Bantams controlled possession for the critical moments late in the period, keeping Castleton from pulling the goalie if favor of an extra attacker and the final horn sounded with the visitors on top.