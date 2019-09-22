Woodruff, Potthast lead the way at Pre-State meet

× Expand Keith Lobdell Rachael Woodruff of Saranac placed 10th overall at the Section VII Invitational Sept. 21.

PLATTSBURGH | Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff and AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast proved they will be forces on Section VII’s home course with strong performances at the Section VII/Pre State Invitational Sept. 21 at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

Woodruff placed fourth in her heat ­— the second of three varsity girls races run on the day — and 10th overall among all 332 runners in the meet, clocking in at a time of 19:02.7. Her heat was paced by Brooke Reuber of Tully, who was the top overall finisher in a time of 17:38.3.

For the Patriots, Potthast crossed the line in 19:15.2, placing 15th overall.

Red Storm lead local teams

Saranac Lake had the best team score of Section VII squads, placing 20th as Katie Samperi was 104th, Sylvie Linck 109th, Sara Trabakoulus 119th, Gwen Mader 124th, Bella Wissler 126th and Robyn Rutgers 212th.

Saranac placed 25th led by Woodruff, while Mackenzie Converse placed 125th, Angelena Fay 179th, Molly Lynch 184th, Gillian Miner 188th, Sarique Moore 207th and Shannon Breen 231st.

Peru placed 35th overall, led by Harley Gainer’s 149th place finish, followed by Brenna Lahart (169), Sara Crippen (191), Cadia Chamberlain (201), Jennifer Owen (203), Janice Dougherty (214) and Rylee Chamberlain (219).

Two spots behind in 37th, Moriah/Boquet Valley was the top Class D finishing school for Section VII, with Sophia McKiernan placing 130, Morgan Baker 144, Stevie Sprouse 181, Sydney Glebus 250 and Emily Gangi 253.

Plattsburgh High was right behind the Goats in 38th as Nora Graves placed 101st overall and was followed by Lily Clermont (168), Aubrey Bilow (210), Laura Brandmeier (248), Aili Teittinen-Gord (260) and Julia Yokum (265).

Lake Placid placed 40th with Harley Cohen (118), Anya Morgan (226), Kelly Le (229), Anisa Schmeil (266) and Erin Roth (270).

Mikayla Hamel was the top runner for Beekmantown, placing 176th, as the team placed 42nd with Kayler Grizzle (232), Alice Saliba (235), Raelin Ko (251) and Sierra Wood (256).

Other runners for AuSable Valley included Sophia Janisse (92nd race one), Maggie Hayes (116th race one) and Kaydence Pray (117th race one)

Seton Catholic competed with Faline Yang (36th race three), Lea DeJordy (53rd race three) and Savannah DeJordy (62nd race three).