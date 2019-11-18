Woodruff scores top 10 finish at state meet

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff took the lead in the early stages of the NYSPHSAA Class C championship race Nov. 16 before finishing in seventh place, her second top-10 finish in as many years.

PLATTSBURGH | For the second year, Saranac harrier Rachael Woodruff finished among the best runners in Class C at the NYSPHSAA cross country championships, held Nov. 16 at Plattsburgh State.

A year after placing fourth in the state meet, Woodruff ran the Field House course in 17:22.8, placing seventh overall, having been projected eighth in one of the most competitive fields in the girls races (Classes A-D).

“I’m really happy with my result,” said Woodruff. “Class C was really competitive this year and I really just wanted to put myself in a good position, I held onto the top group through the first two miles so I was very happy with how I was able to hang on and push through the race. I felt it was a very good race and I have no regrets.”

For Woodruff, the race gave her two top 10 finishes out of her five trips to the state championships, including the chance to finish her high school cross country career on a home course.

“It has been so special to come to states each year and then to have it at Plattsburgh in my senior year was very special,” she said. “I have enjoyed every trip and I never take it for granted and make sure I compete to my best.”

Woodruff and the Chiefs placed 10th in the team standings, as Gillian Miner placed 92nd, Danielle Borner 96th, Mackenzie Converse 99th, Angelena Fay 100th, Molly Denis 102nd and Kaelyn Fay 105th.

Keith Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast placed 21st at the NYSPHSAA Class C championship race Nov. 16, held at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

AuSable Valley senior Lily Potthast was just outside the top 20 in the Class C race, placing 21st in the class. Sara Crippen of Peru placed 79th, while Katie Samperi (Saranac Lake) was 85th, Nora Graves (Plattsburgh High) 86th and Gwen Mader (Saranac Lake) 108th.

McKiernan top D runner

Section VII/Class D individual champion Sophia McKiernan of Moriah/Boquet Valley placed 37th overall in the state race with a time of 19:29.6, the top sectional finisher in the class.

“Sophia ran an exception race,” said M/BV coach Howard Hammonds. “This is her first season of cross country and she has adapted well to it. When in a race against one of the top five in the country it can be intimidating, but she performed just like she was born for it and she is.”

Lea DeJordy of Seton Catholic placed 50th overall, with sister Savannah placing 53rd and teammate Faline Yang 67th. Kathryn Morgan of Ticonderoga placed 89th.

Sectional champion Lake Placid placed eighth among Class D teams, as Harley Cohen placed 52nd, Alexa Harper 83rd, Anya Morgan 84th, Kelly Le 85th, Anissa Schmeil 101st and Erin Roth 107th.

Beekmantown competes in Class B

The Eagles placed 12th in the Class B race, as Mikayla Hamel was the top finisher in 106th. Kayler Grizzle placed 112th, while Alice Saliba was 118th, Raelin Ko 120th and Phoebe Eldredge 122nd.