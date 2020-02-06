Wrestling: Chiefs edge Bobcats

× Expand Keith Lobdell Ryan Devins scored a win by fall at 99 lbs. for Saranac in their win over Northern Adirondack Wednesday.

ELLENBURG DEPOT | With both teams having to forfeit matches as the winter bugs keep coming, the Saranac varsity wrestling team was able to score wins in five of the eight contested bouts for a 52-30 win Wednesday.

Ryan Devins opened the match win a 13-1 major decision win at 99 for the Chiefs, while Collin Clancy also scored a pin at 133 before Northern Adirondack’s Dolan Gilmore scored a pin at 120.

Hunter Devins then started another two-bout win streak for the Chiefs with an 8-3 decision before Alex Christman won by fall.

Northern Adirondack the won the next two bouts, with Brandon Manor scoring a pin at 152 and Tyler Tormbley a win by fall at 182 before Emilio Lugo ended the night on a winning note for the Chiefs with a 5-0 decision.