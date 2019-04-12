Wrestling coach honored

Photo provided Warrensburg High School Principal Doug Duell (left) and the school’s head wrestling coach Mark Trapasso (right) pose for posterity soon after Duell presented Trapasso with an outstanding-achievement award March 17 for his wrestling teams’ successes, particularly over the last four years.

WARRENSBURG | The head wrestling coach at Warrensburg High School has received an award honoring him for years of success with his varsity team.

At the school’s winter sports banquet held March 17 at Ridin’ Hy Ranch Resort, Mark Trapasso was presented with an outstanding-achievement award by high school principal Doug Duell on behalf of the school’s administration, staff, students and board of education.

The plaque presented to Trapasso cited his teams’ four consecutive Adirondack League championships, four straight Class D championships and three consecutive Section II Division 2 championships. The award also hails Trapasso for his squads earning the right in 2018 and 2019 to represent Section II in the New York state team championship tournament, as well as coaching his athletes to achieve a four-year dual meet win-loss record of 93-13. Such a tally has been unmatched in the region.

In addition, the Warrensburg wrestling team has won a large percentage of the tournaments it has entered over the past several years.

This year, Warrensburg had five wrestlers representing the school in the state tournament — a first ever for the school, and quite unusual for any team in the region.

Last year, Trapasso was honored as Section II Division 2 Coach of the Year by vote of the section’s coaches.

He also was named area Division 2 Coach of 2018 by the Times Union in Albany for his team’s accomplishments. The award noted that across all weight classes, the wrestlers performed at a high level.

Trapasso took on the position of head coach in late 1995 after being named assistant coach for Warrensburg in 1984.

Burgher wrestlers, team alumni and school officials have all praised Trapasso for his encouraging, supportive attitude — as well as his high expectations and astute advice on wrestling moves. He has also been hailed for getting to know his wrestlers individually, helping them build on their strengths and having a sincere interest in their future.

In presenting the plaque, Duell also recognized the dedication of the assistant coaches and the support of fans — students, parents, team alumni and area residents. The team’s assistant coaches are Scott McKenna, Brian Winchell, Leonard Baker, Cody Rumble, Nate Brown and various alumni including Leonard Baker Jr.

Reflecting on the award, Trapasso deferred credit to others.

“I was very surprised and quite overwhelmed with the honor,” he said. “A lot of coaches and the athletes themselves were responsible for my teams’ successes.”