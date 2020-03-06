Wrestling season concludes

× Expand Photo by Kim Lamy McKenna Warrensburg wrestler Jacob Clear muscles an opponent to the mat in a recent match. A senior, Clear won the 2020 Section II Class D championship three weeks ago, and competed last weekend in the state tournament.

ALBANY | The Warrensburg wrestling team concluded a season of solid achievement as three of their wrestlers competed on Feb. 28 in the opening rounds of the state wrestling tournament held last weekend in the Times Union Center in Albany.

All of these Section II standout Burgher athletes — junior Hunter McKenna, senior Jacob Clear and sophomore Tanner McKenna — as well as Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George junior Justin Hoffman — tallied 1-2 win-loss records in the tournament.

“All three of our athletes wrestled tough — the matches they lost were close,” Burgher coach Mark Trapasso said. “Each one had an outstanding year, and our team had a great season — and now we’re getting right into off-season wrestling.”

The McKenna brothers as well as Clear and Hoffman lost their opening matches in the state tournament, but each of the four subsequently won their respective first-round consolation matches, then lost their second wrestle-back bouts.

Justin Hoffman, a junior for the WarEagles, is known for his skillful moves and gritty approach. His season win-loss record ended up 32-5.

Dominating his opponents throughout his 38-8 season, Clear was known for his aggressive, strategic moves.

Hunter McKenna was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of Section II Division 2 two weeks ago after winning the division’s championship title. Recently, he set Warrensburg’s school record for wrestling victories when he surpassed Ryan Black’s 161 wins. Hunter now has a 172-39 career win-loss record and a 40-3 season record.

Several weeks ago, Tanner McKenna recorded his 100th victory, displaying his potential in upcoming years. His 2019-2020 record is 34-12.

Trapasso offered his thoughts about these brothers.

“Hunter is a long-time wrestler and his record demonstrates that he’s smart and aggressive,” he said. “Tanner is strong in the basics, he’s in great shape and he works extremely hard — both will be a force to contend with next year.”