Yang reaches 1,000-point career mark in win over Cougars

× Seton Catholic’s Neil Yang joined the 1,000-career-point club with a nine-point performance against Northeastern Clinton Feb. 9. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CHAMPLAIN | Seton Catholic’s Neil Yang was at the back of the stacked inbounds play the Knights ran with less than two minutes remaining in their Feb. 9 nonleague game against Northeastern Clinton.

Yang dropped back to receive the outlet pass of the play, grabbing the ball and pausing for a moment before shooting over his defender, connecting on a three-point shot for his 1,000th career point.

Yang scored eight of the nine points he needed to reach the milestone in the fourth quarter of the Knights 52-26 win over the Cougars, making him the 86th member of the boys Section VII 1,000-point club.

“I just wanted to let the game come to me,” Yang said. “I didn’t want to force anything and the main goal was to get the win. My personal accomplishments come second.

“I saw that I had space (on the three-pointer) and when I have space I let it go,” Yang added.

Yang joined Scott Silva (1,070), Mark Rabideau (1,270) and Kevin Murray (1,352) as Seton Catholic members of the 1,000-point club.

“It has been a lot of hard work coming to this point,” Yang said. “I want to thank everyone that has helped me get to this point with all the hard work and rides to practices and games.”

Yang said the focus of the team will now be to finish the regular season strong and be ready for sectionals.

“We want to move the ball as well as we did today and keep moving forward,” Yang said. “A sectional ‘ship is the goal.”