Young Burgher wrestler clinches win over Peru

Photo by Kim Lamy McKenna Zach Olden Vs Granville Warrensburg eighth-grader Zach Olden attempts an escape during a recent match with a Granville athlete Quinn Johnson. In a meet Dec. 28 versus ever-powerful Peru, Olden pulled out a pin 33 seconds before the match’s conclusion, clinching the 48-38 victory for the Burghers.

WARRENSBURG | After Burgher wrestlers Trlisten Hitchcock and Jacob Clear won the two top weight-class matches with quick pins in a meet Dec. 28 versus Peru, the Warrensburg wrestling team regained the lead — a slim four points — going into the last match of the day.

But the fate of the whether the Burghers would tally a loss, tie or a victory was now up to Warrensburg eighth-grader Zachary Olden, new to varsity wrestling.

With 33 seconds left in his 99-pound match, Olden pulled off a pin, and Warrensburg recorded their 11th win of the season — which might be a key factor in whether the Burghers are chosen to compete in the upcoming state team tournament.

“Zach had a ton of pressure on him — and he really came through,” coach Mark Trapasso said.

In addition to Olden’s win, Burghers defeating their opponents were Justin Rushia, Dylan Winchell and Hunter McKenna with pins in the 120, 126 and 152 pound weight classes, and Dante Corriveau and Landian Templeton via forfeits at 132 and 113 pounds.

Trlapasso said he was extremely proud of Olden and the rest of the team for their achievement in defeating Peru, a perennial powerhouse for decades.

“Anytime a wrestling team can get a win over Peru, it’s a big accomplishment,” he said. ■