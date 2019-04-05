Young North Warren basketball team finishes stellar season

× Expand Courtesy photo The North Warren modified boys basketball team, undefeated for 2018-19, includes: (front row, left to right) Trey Johnson, Zack Kramer, Cooper Morehouse, Dustin Bencze and Sean Evans; and (rear) Ethan Fiorino, Zach Hopper, Derick Tyrell, Sam Abare, Angelo Willette, Josias Arcila, Carter Hart and Izik Sanders. Players’ parents and North Warren coaches have high expectations for this team over the next four years.

While the accomplishments of the two North Warren 2019 varsity basketball teams have been celebrated in the media, the achievements of a younger squad at the school has remained under the radar.

The North Warren modified boys basketball team cruised through their 2018-19 season undefeated, racking up a 13-0 record playing against their nine opposing teams in the Adirondack League.

Additionally, these wins weren’t just routine victories — they generally were blowouts, with North Warren often tallying two to four times the score of their competitors. In one of their games, they scored seven times the points of the opposing team. Over the season, the team averaged 61 points a game while only giving up 27 points.

The only team that came close to their point total was Lake George, which is the feeder squad to the varsity team that has won the state championship three times in six years, and this year is ranked No. 1 in the state.

This is quite an accomplishment for the North Warren’s basketball program, considering the school has one of the smallest enrollments in the region.

Modified Coach Josh Gifford offered his thoughts about his squad’s season — which indicates a bright future for the Cougar boys varsity program.

“To say that this was a fun year would be an understatement — it was awesome,” he said. “Together, the boys always try to out-work, out-hustle and out-play all of our opponents, and we achieved our goal.”

He said that he knew, from the first practice of the season, that this year’s squad was headed toward remarkable achievements.

“After practice was over, I still had four kids in the gym trying to ‘end on a make’ — and I had to kick them out of the gym almost every session from then on.”

Besides exhibiting such focus on their shooting skills, the players had other attributes including speed, height, “coachability” and eagerness to learn, Gifford said.

“Everything about this season was so enjoyable — watching the teamwork, the passion, the hustle, the high-fives, the cheering on the bench, the friendships, the smiles and the unselfishness.”

The highlight of the season was the game against Lake George a few weeks ago.

That game was a thriller, according to postings on Facebook by players’ parents. It ended in overtime after a competitive back-and-forth battle.

North Warren was behind by 13 points in the third quarter, and recovered midway in the fourth stanza. Lake George tied the score to force overtime, but the Cougars ended on top, 61-56, which is considered a high-scoring game for junior-high level.

When the younger squads have outstanding seasons, their success is often paralleled at the varsity level.

In 2014, for instance, the North Warren junior varsity girls basketball team tallied a 17-0 season — outscoring their opponents by an average of 20 points — and it was the first girls high school team in the history of the school to go undefeated. Three years later, the team won the Section II Class D title and was ranked third in the state. The team included All-Star players Madasyn Bush, Alyssa Dewar, Hannah Kenney, Sarah Stewart and Sydney Gagnon.

The 2018-19 modified boys basketball team may have similar success three or four years down the road, Gifford said, noting that throughout this season, his players excelled expectations.

“It was tough holding them back at times in games because they always wanted more points, more steals, more rebounds,” he said. “I think they can achieve great things in the future.”