For most printing projects we prefer files to be in PDF format. However different project are subject to different file formats based on how the file will be used. Below is a list of acceptable file formats.
The Portable Document Format (PDF) is a file format used to present documents in a manner independent of application software, hardware, and operating systems. Each PDF file encapsulates a complete description of a fixed-layout flat document, including the text, fonts, graphics, and other information needed to display it. In most cases we can extract the artwork and text if need be, the you sent a file that is not the correct size or color format is incorrect.
Accepted File Formats - Print
Note - file formats
Accepted file formats - Web
If you have any questions regard file formats, please call us at (518) 873-6368 or submit a question through the help center, by clicking the button below.