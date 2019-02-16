For most printing projects we prefer files to be in PDF format. However different project are subject to different file formats based on how the file will be used. Below is a list of acceptable file formats.

The Portable Document Format (PDF) is a file format used to present documents in a manner independent of application software, hardware, and operating systems. Each PDF file encapsulates a complete description of a fixed-layout flat document, including the text, fonts, graphics, and other information needed to display it. In most cases we can extract the artwork and text if need be, the you sent a file that is not the correct size or color format is incorrect.

× Printing Projects - CMYK Color Format - at least 300 DPI .pdf Adobe Acrobat Adobe Portable Document .eps Encapsulated PostScript Can contain text as well as graphics .psd Adobe Photoshop Pixel-based images .indd Adobe InDesign A commonly used page layout file .ai Adobe Illustrator Vector-based images .tif or .tiff Tagged Image File Format Image file format .jpg or .jpeg Joint Photographic Experts Great for compressed photographs only, no text Accepted File Formats - Print

× NOTE: For some who insist on using Microsoft Publisher (.pub), please note this is not an acceptable format. While we do understand not everyone will know how to export to PDF format, or may not have the software to do it in. —In this case we recommend using an online file conversion website like Zamzar.com. There are many file formats available to choose from, and best of all it's FREE!

× Web Projects - RGB Color Format - at least 72 DPI .jpg or .jpeg Joint Photographic Experts Great for compressed photographs only, no text .psd Adobe Photoshop Pixel-based images .png Portable Network Graphics image file containing text, or when you need transparency. .gif Graphics Interchange Format simple animated file Accepted file formats - Web

