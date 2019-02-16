Do you create logos?

Answer: Yes, we can custom design a logo for your brand or promotional needs. We can build the logo from your specs or create one from scratch. Just supply the words and or any thoughts and we'll do the rest.

There is a fee for this service of $100.00.

The price includes one color and 1 black & white version of the logo.

In the end once the design has been finalized, we'll provide you with an exported vector formated .EPS file (for many applications), and a transparent .PNG formated file for web use.