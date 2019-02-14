Events Calendar: Policy and Procedures

Sun Community News and suncommunitynews.com provides a central, comprehensive events calendar. The calendar informs and connects our readers on the wide array of events offered in our local communities.

Event Submission Requirements

Only events submitted by non-profit organizations will be considered for publication.

Events submitted by for-profit organizations and businesses will only be published in conjunction with paid advertising in this publication.

Event listings must include title, date/time, location, sponsor, description and contact information. A website link for additional information is encouraged.

Appropriate events include, but are not limited to, festivals, community fundraisers, arts events, cultural events, community service events, social events, information sessions and athletic events.

Calendar requests must be submitted at least two weeks before the event.

Sun Community News reserves the right to reject any event submission

Publication is not guaranteed without purchasing an advertisement.

Events That May Not Be Approved

Events that lack required information.

Events that raise money for for-profit organizations.

Events that lack the approval of Sun Community News.

Events submitted less than two weeks before the event date.

Paid classes, meetings, business events, save the dates, and application deadlines will not be displayed on the calendar.

Sun Community News Regulation and Authority

Event submissions are considered on a case-by-case basis. Sun Community News may edit event listing information for style and consistency. Sun Community News reserves the right to delete and/or edit event listings if they do not meet appropriate criteria, or violate Sun Community News policies and procedures.

