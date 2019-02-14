Events Calendar: Policy and Procedures

Sun Community News and suncommunitynews.com provides a central, comprehensive events calendar. The calendar informs and connects our readers on the wide array of events offered in our local communities.
Event Submission Requirements
- Only events submitted by non-profit organizations will be considered for publication.
- Events submitted by for-profit organizations and businesses will only be published in conjunction with paid advertising in this publication.
- Event listings must include title, date/time, location, sponsor, description and contact information. A website link for additional information is encouraged.
- Appropriate events include, but are not limited to, festivals, community fundraisers, arts events, cultural events, community service events, social events, information sessions and athletic events.
- Calendar requests must be submitted at least two weeks before the event.
- Sun Community News reserves the right to reject any event submission
- Publication is not guaranteed without purchasing an advertisement.
Events That May Not Be Approved
- Events that lack required information.
- Events that raise money for for-profit organizations.
- Events that lack the approval of Sun Community News.
- Events submitted less than two weeks before the event date.
- Paid classes, meetings, business events, save the dates, and application deadlines will not be displayed on the calendar.
- Sun Community News Regulation and Authority
Event submissions are considered on a case-by-case basis. Sun Community News may edit event listing information for style and consistency. Sun Community News reserves the right to delete and/or edit event listings if they do not meet appropriate criteria, or violate Sun Community News policies and procedures.
Contact support if you have further questions: