PR Toolkit

Sun Community News staff invites all civic groups, clubs, community organizations and businesses to submit their press releases, event photos, and calendar items for inclusion in our weekly newspapers and website.

5 EASY STEPS

Assign a publicity person. Select a newsworthy topic (special event, promotion, fundraising campaign, etc.). Write a press release with the basic information (photos are optional). Send the press release and/or photos to the newspaper editor. Read about your organization, club or business in an upcoming issue.

We’ve included these tools to help you make submissions, including specifications, deadlines and contact information.

If you have any further questions, please contact the Editorial Department:

Attn: Nathan Ovalle, Managing Editor

178 Broad Street

Plattsburgh, New York 12901 Email nate@suncommunitynews.com Phone (518) 561-9680 x213 Editor Contact Info

PRESS RELEASES & PHOTOS

WHAT to send:

Send press releases about your news or events using a standard press release format:

Media contact: name, mailing address, phone number and email address.

Date of release

Body of text: basics of who, what, where, when, why and how

A person to contact for more information, including phone, email address, and/or website

Caption and photo credit for any photo attachments

Do NOT send flyers or posters and expect us to write the press release for you.

Word count: Try to keep press releases to a maximum of 500 words. We reserve the right to trim the text as needed for space, so make sure the important information is at the top.

Photo specifications: Send the photos as large as you can (minimum of 300 dpi at 6 inches wide). Horizontal photos work best for our layout. Make sure they are color and in focus.

WHERE and HOW to send it:

Press releases can be sent different ways, but we prefer to receive them by email.

Email: Send either as a Word attachment or by copying the text and pasting it into the message. Do NOT send press releases as PDFs. See email addresses below.

Send either as a Word attachment or by copying the text and pasting it into the message. Do NOT send press releases as PDFs. See email addresses below. Website Online Form: At www.suncommunitynews.com

At www.suncommunitynews.com Fax: (518) 873-6360

(518) 873-6360 USPS Mail: Sun Community News, P.O. Box 338, Elizabethtown, NY 12932

WHEN to send it:

Deadline: 5 p.m. Monday

Lead time: We suggest that people send their press releases at least two weeks prior to the event date. That gives us enough time to get the release into the system, edit it, assign it to an issue, and put it on the page.

Print date: Newspapers are dated Saturday, but they are usually delivered to the homes on Thursday and Friday.

CALENDAR ITEMS:

What to send: Make sure to include name of event, place, address, time, brief description, cost, and contact name and phone number. Email address and website are optional.

Website: At www.suncommunitynews.com/events, find the “Events button at the top of the page and click on “+Post your Event.” Fill out the form and click “Submit Form” to send.

If your organization maintains its own calendar with the capability to provide us with an .ics feed you can connect your calendar directly to our calendar with retyping your events.

Email: Send either as a Word attachment or by copying the text and pasting it into the message. Do NOT send calendar items as PDFs. See email addresses below.

WHO TO SEND NEWS TO:

General Editorial Managing Editor Nathan Ovalle Phone (518) 561-9680 x213 Email nate@suncommunitynews.com