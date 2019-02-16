Submit a press release

Send press releases about your news or events using a standard press release format:
- Media contact: name, mailing address, phone number and email address.
- Date of release
- Body of text: basics of who, what, where, when, why and how
- A person to contact for more information, including phone, email address, and/or website
- Caption and photo credit for any photo attachments
Do NOT send flyers or posters and expect us to write the press release for you.
- Word count: Try to keep press releases to a maximum of 500 words. We reserve the right to trim the text as needed for space, so make sure the important information is at the top.
- Photo specifications: Send the photos as large as you can (minimum of 300 dpi at 6 inches wide). Horizontal photos work best for our layout. Make sure they are color and in focus.
