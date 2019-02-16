Submit a press release

Send press releases about your news or events using a standard press release format:

Media contact: name, mailing address, phone number and email address.

Date of release

Body of text: basics of who, what, where, when, why and how

A person to contact for more information, including phone, email address, and/or website

Caption and photo credit for any photo attachments

Do NOT send flyers or posters and expect us to write the press release for you.

Word count: Try to keep press releases to a maximum of 500 words. We reserve the right to trim the text as needed for space, so make sure the important information is at the top.

Try to keep press releases to a maximum of 500 words. We reserve the right to trim the text as needed for space, so make sure the important information is at the top. Photo specifications: Send the photos as large as you can (minimum of 300 dpi at 6 inches wide). Horizontal photos work best for our layout. Make sure they are color and in focus.