Submit a press release

Send press releases about your news or events using a standard press release format:

  • Media contact: name, mailing address, phone number and email address.
  • Date of release
  • Body of text: basics of who, what, where, when, why and how
  • A person to contact for more information, including phone, email address, and/or website
  • Caption and photo credit for any photo attachments

Do NOT send flyers or posters and expect us to write the press release for you.

  • Word count: Try to keep press releases to a maximum of 500 words. We reserve the right to trim the text as needed for space, so make sure the important information is at the top.
  • Photo specifications: Send the photos as large as you can (minimum of 300 dpi at 6 inches wide). Horizontal photos work best for our layout. Make sure they are color and in focus.