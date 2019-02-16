The LARGEST digital billboard in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh Office Sun Community News & Printing located at 178 Broad Street, in Plattsburgh.

Sun Community News & Printing now operates the largest digital LED billboard in the City of Plattsburgh. According to NYS DOT, between 20,000 - 30,000 cars drive by the sign every day! The 90 sq. ft. sign is located at the intersection of Cornelia and Broad Street, and is known to be the second busiest intersection in the city. —It sits prominently above our northern office. The sign is a great advertisement tool for business, special events or something as simple as a happy birthday message.

Choose between our popular plan :15 Sec hold time, or our better value plan :30 Sec hold time. It's important to note; :30 Second hold times can be split up into (2) :15 Sec. slides or (3) :10 Sec. slides.