Flyers aren't in the store copies, why?

Answer: Due to an agreement with store owners, flyers can only be found in the mailed copies of The Sun. Unfortenatly this excludes bulk-drop copies of The Sun you may find in stores or on newsstands.

The Sun is mailed to over 71,300+ homes in the region, and we take great pride in distributing our publication through the U.S. Postal Service free of charge, to those who reside within our distribution area. Each issue is mailed to you, and will contain your area's weekly circulars; Price Chopper (Market 32), Hannaford and more!

