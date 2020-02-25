Trombley leads Eagles to semifinals

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jhenna Trombley was a big factor in the fourth quarter, as the Beekmantown senior helped lead her team to a 38-25 win over Plattsburgh High in the Section VII/Class B quarterfinal game Tuesday.

BEEKMANTOWN | Heading into a timeout in their Section VII/Class B quarterfinal game against Plattsburgh High Tuesday, Beekmantown guard Jhenna Trombley came to the Bench and made one simple statement.

“She told the team, ‘I am not finishing my career with a loss on my home court,’” related Eagles head coach Kate Duprey. “That seemed to fire everyone up.”

Trombley went on to score eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as Beekmantown scored a 38-35 win over the Hornets, advancing to face top seed Northeastern Clinton Saturday.

“Since I am a senior I was really scared because they showed they could come back on us and I didn’t want to go home,” said Trombley. “The bench got me fired up and the fans really got me fired up — it was amazing.”

Trombley hit a pair of three pointers as part of the Eagles 9-3 lead early in the game before the Hornets responded with an 8-0 run to take an 11-9 lead before both teams converted on their final possession of the first half for a 13-11 PHS lead.

The Hornets scored the first two points of the second half before Beekmantown responded, going on a 12-0 run before ending the third with a 25-17 lead.

Faith Whitney added eight points, six coming in the second half on offensive rebounds, two following her own shot.

“We really wanted to feed the post and I didn’t want to see our seniors go out like this so I worked hard to get some big buckets for them,” Whitney said. “In practice we have been working on following our shots and everything we could to win this game.”

“Our rebounding has been a weak point for us all season long and it is something I have been pushing on them that we need five strong rebounders on the floor at all times and they have started to buy in a crash the boards,” said Duprey, who added her team changed up its offensive set in the second half.

“We went to a four-out set with Kiera in and let her work off if they double, she would kick it out to the open player and if they played straight up she could work a post move, and that seemed to pick up our offense.”

The Eagles then outscored PHS, 13-8, in the final eight minutes.

Regan scored seven points for the Eagles, while Avery Durgan had five and Bella Brown three.

Lacy Wright led the Hornets with 10 points, with Alyssa Hemingway scoring five, Abbi Crahan three, Kennedi LaValley three and Storia two.

“Avery and Faith did a good job defensively as they held Abby Crahan to just three points,” said Duprey.