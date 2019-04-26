WCS baseball tourney moves to Luzerne

WARRENSBURG | Warrensburg High School’s planned baseball tournament, scheduled for this Saturday, has been moved to Luzerne due to an issue involving available playing fields.

Now named the Hudson River Classic, the tournament is to be played April 27 at two Hadley-Luzerne schools.

Two semifinal games will be played at noon — Warrensburg will play Mekeel Christian Academy at the Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School, and the Hadley-Luzerne team will compete with Moriah at the Hadley-Luzerne High School, according to new Eagles baseball coach Rex Reynolds, for years head coach of Warrensburg’s baseball team.

The consolation game is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the elementary school, and the tournament finals are set for 3:30 p.m. at the high school.

Concessions will be on-site at the high school, and perhaps at the elementary school as well. Plans call for coaches to choose one player for an MVP award, and to select eight athletes for an all-tournament team, Reynolds said.

“This is going to be big,” he said.

Warrensburg school officials said that during a recent baseball game held on the Library Avenue ballfield, a foul ball shattered a window on a nearby house.

Later in that game, according to reports, a second ball hit the house, resulting in a complaint that prompted curbing the use of the field for varsity baseball.

Without two regulation ballfields available for the school to use simultaneously, the tournament was moved to Luzerne.